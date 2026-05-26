If you’re looking for a distraction that’s way better than doom-scrolling, these 12 workplace romance novels deliver the perfect mix of witty banter, undeniable chemistry, and steamy romance. From grumpy billionaire bosses to workplace rivals, these spicy reads will have you secretly wishing you had a summer work crush to look forward to every morning and that your 9-to-5 looked a wee bit more like this.

Here are 12 office romance books to dive into this summer!

amazon The Hating Game by Sally Thorne If you loved the movie Set It Up, this blueprint for contemporary enemies-to-lovers storylines is for you. Lucy and Joshua are executive assistants to co-CEOs, sharing a tiny office and a massive, mutual loathing. When they both go up for the same promotion, their passive-aggressive rivalry escalates into a high-stakes game that gets complicated by a sudden, intense attraction.

amazon The Fine Print by Lauren Asher Find the grumpy billionaire boss endearing? You might in this office romance. Rowan is a cynical theme park executive who meets Zahra, a creative powerhouse whose bright ideas clash with his rigid corporate mindset. It's a classic grumpy-meets-sunshine romance set in a Disney-esque corporate empire.

amazon The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood Fake dating turns into a massive workplace crush: This bestseller features a grumpy biology professor and a third-year Ph.D. candidate, bringing incredible banter and high-steam chemistry.

amazon The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon Set in the world of public radio, two rival producers who cannot stand each other are forced to co-host a new show where they give relationship advice as "exes." The catch? They never dated. Maintaining the lie gets incredibly difficult as real sparks begin to fly behind the microphone.

amazon A Not So Meet Cute by Meghan Quinn This bestseller starts with a fake fiancé arrangement that turns into a massive corporate-setting crush with tons of humor and high steam.

amazon By a Thread by Lucy Score A hilarious, slow-burn romantic comedy featuring a grumpy boss determined to protect his heart and a plucky heroine who refuses to let him push her around. After a disastrous first meeting outside the office, she winds up working for his luxury lifestyle brand, and the office banter is absolute gold.

amazon The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas When Catalina needs a fake date for her sister's wedding in Spain, her arrogant but undeniably handsome colleague, Aaron Blackford, surprisingly volunteers. What starts as a desperate workplace alliance turns into a sweeping, slow-burn romance that will make you forget all about your actual inbox.

amazon Beautiful Bastard by Christina Lauren An absolute classic for readers who prefer their workplace romances with a major side of steam. Chloe Mills is an ambitious intern finishing her MBA, and her brilliant, demanding boss, Bennett Ryan, is completely infuriating, and totally irresistible. Get ready to swoon!

amazon Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood Known for her smart, STEM-focused heroines, Hazelwood delivers a high-stakes workplace dynamic in this read. It pairs a dedicated biotech researcher with a corporate elite challenger. When a business conflict threatens her lab, the intense, forbidden attraction between them threatens to derail everything.

amazon Terms and Conditions by Lauren Asher The second book in the Dreamland Billionaires series brings the ultimate marriage-of-convenience trope to the office. Declan needs to fulfill a clause in his grandfather's will to become CEO, and his efficient administrative assistant, Iris, agrees to a fake marriage to help him secure his legacy.

amazon Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood Another brilliant academic workplace romance, Love, Theoretically follows Elsie, an adjunct physics professor by day and a fake girlfriend-for-hire by night, who crosses paths with Jack — the arrogant experimental physicist who stands between her and her dream job (and happens to be her favorite client's older brother).

amazon Window Shopping by Tessa Bailey A festive, incredibly charming reverse-grumpy-sunshine story, Window Shopping follows Stella, a sharp, freshly released ex-con who gets a shot at designing the holiday window displays for a luxury department store on Fifth Avenue. She clashes beautifully with Aidan, the store's endlessly charming, perpetually optimistic CEO.

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