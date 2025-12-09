'Gilmore Girls' Documentary Trailer: See Chad Michael Murray, Jared Padalecki, Kelly Bishop & More.

The new Gilmore Girls documentary, Drink Coffee Talk Fast, just released its first trailer and I'm already emotional! The documentary promises to capture the heartfelt emotion and nostalgic comfort of the show, which I think can be summed up perfectly by Kelly Bishop at the end of the trailer: "It tells you as long as there's one person who loves you, you can make it." (There's also one other quote that I totally agree with, and it's Chad Michael Murray saying Tristan could have been end game...but more on that later). Watch the trailer below!

Keep scrolling to see the Gilmore Girls documentary trailer, and read up on everything you need to know about the new doc.

Where can I watch the Gilmore Girls documentary? The project's kickstarter campaign says the film will be available to watch starting in the summer of 2026 — stay tuned for official streaming details! Until then, feel free to rewatch Gilmore Girls on Netflix as many times as you want ;).

Who's going to be in the Gilmore Girls documentary? Ink On Paper Studios The Gilmore Girls cast members returning for the documentary include: Kelly Bishop who played Emily Gilmore

who played Emily Gilmore Jared Padalecki who played Dean Forester

who played Dean Forester Chad Michael Murray who played Tristin Dugray

who played Tristin Dugray Keiko Agena who played Lane Kim

who played Lane Kim Sally Struthers who played Babette Dell

who played Babette Dell Liz Torres who played Miss Patty

who played Miss Patty Emily Kuroda who played Mrs. Kim

who played Mrs. Kim Rose Abdoo who played Gypsy

who played Gypsy Kathleen Wilhoite who played Liz Danes

who played Liz Danes Matt Jones who played Morgan

who played Morgan Grant Lee Phillips who played the town troubadour

who played the town troubadour Jamie Babbit (director)

(director) Stan Zimmerman (writer and producer)

(writer and producer) Jami Rudofsky (casting director)

(casting director) Mara Casey (casting director)

(casting director) Kevin T Porter (Gilmore Guys podcast host)

Why was Tristan removed from Gilmore Girls? Warner Bros. TV Tristan (played by Chad Michael Murray) left Gilmore Girls during the second season of the show. In the story, he was shipped off to military school in North Carolina after his dad discovered some of his hijinks, but in reality, Chad Michael Murray left the series to star as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill. Chad mentions briefly in the documentary trailer that he thinks Tristan could have been Rory's endgame, and I totally agree. I actually agree with the theory that Tristan's arc was repurposed for Logan later on in the show, but (no hate for Team Logan!!) I think Tristan and Rory have way more chemistry. I'm also a sucker for a back-and-forth extra long game, so I would have loved to see Tristan actually become a good man and end up with Rory somewhere around season 5 or 6.

Stay tuned for all the Gilmore Girls documentary updates you can't miss, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more TV news!