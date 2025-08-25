'Gilmore Girls' Fans Rejoice! We Just Got A Major Announcement.

Here's everything you need to know about the Gilmore Girls documentary, Searching For Stars Hollow.

It's la-la season because fall is in the air andlovers everywhere are prepping to start(again). Well, for the first time in almost 10 years we're getting some brand new content because ais officially on its way! Yep, that's right — and the best part is your favorite cast members are returning! Keep reading for all the details about Searching for Stars Hollow that would keep Miss Patty talking for days.

Is there a Gilmore Girls documentary? Warner Bros. TV Yes, we're getting a new Gilmore Girls documentary called Searching for Stars Hollow and it's going to give you all the juicy details about how your favorite comfort show came to be. In addition to exploring how the show shaped American culture, the documentary will include interviews you've never seen and stories you've never heard (via THR). “The interviews that we’ve already conducted with the cast have been a delight,” director Meghna Balakumar told THR in a statement. “We’ve shot more than 100 hours of footage and have already unearthed stories, commentary, critiques, and more. And we’re continuing to shoot more interviews in the coming months to present the most complete, full and truly new story of the show’s impact and legacy that is only possible at this historical moment.” “Searching For Stars Hollow will reveal how Gilmore Girls came to life, why it continues to resonate across generations, and how its unique blend of humor, heart and pop culture shaped a devoted worldwide fan communit​y with an in-depth look at its creation and the connections it continues to foster," producer Jim Demonakos adds. "This documentary is for fans of the show but also for anyone with an interest in cultural history and how it affects individual lives.”​

Who's coming back for the Gilmore Girls documentary? Ink On Paper Studios Searching for Stars Hollow will see the return of your favorite Gilmore Girls cast and crew members! Here's who we know so far: Kelly Bishop who played Emily Gilmore

who played Emily Gilmore Jared Padalecki who played Dean Forester

who played Dean Forester Chad Michael Murray who played Tristin Dugray

who played Tristin Dugray Keiko Agena who played Lane Kim

who played Lane Kim Sally Struthers who played Babette Dell

who played Babette Dell Liz Torres who played Miss Patty

who played Miss Patty Emily Kuroda who played Mrs. Kim

who played Mrs. Kim Rose Abdoo who played Gypsy

who played Gypsy Kathleen Wilhoite who played Liz Danes

who played Liz Danes Matt Jones who played Morgan

who played Morgan Grant Lee Phillips who played the town troubadour

who played the town troubadour Jamie Babbit (director)

(director) Stan Zimmerman (writer and producer)

(writer and producer) Jami Rudofsky (casting director)

(casting director) Mara Casey (casting director)

(casting director) Kevin T Porter (Gilmore Guys podcast host)

Where can I watch the Gilmore Girls documentary? Warner Bros. TV We don't have an official release date yet, but since they're already in production, I'm hoping for a 2026 release if not earlier — after all, the show's 25th anniversary is coming on October 5. You can already check out their kickstarter campaign (which will launch soon) here! Scott Patterson told me in September 2024 that the cast and crew might have something up their sleeves, and I can't help but wonder if it's this documentary (or if there's even more coming). "Wouldn't it be nice to announce something for the 25th anniversary?" he said at the time. "Who the heck knows?"

Why did Gilmore Girls end abruptly? Saeed Adyani/Netflix The end of Gilmore Girls reportedly came after some contract negotiation issues. On a 2015 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lauren Graham explains that the whole cast filmed the finale and didn't even realize it would be their last time shooting an episode together. “We shot the last episode and we had no idea," she says. "There was some back and forth about what was gonna happen. I was in a restaurant and I had turned my phone off. So the waiter comes to the table and he was like ‘Are you Lauren Graham?’ and I was like, ‘Yes.’ He goes ‘Your agent’s on the phone.’ I thought I was in a ’40s movie or something. I was walking to the house phone and I was like ’Hello,” and he goes, ‘It’s cancelled.’ And that’s how I found out that it was the end.”

Who is most likely Rory's baby daddy? Saeed Adyani/Netflix The father of Rory's baby is almost undeniably Logan. Costume supervisor Valerie Campbell spilled the beans in a since-deleted TikTok, saying, "If it was [Rory's hookup with] the Wookie, she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly. That is very, very important. We never gave her one, we were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee." "The only obvious choice is – you guessed it – Logan," she continues. "And Amy [Sherman-Palladino] herself said, 'Why are people even questioning who the father is?' It's because it was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious."

Check out Lauren Graham's First Instagram Post Is The Perfect Lorelai Gilmore Throwback for more!