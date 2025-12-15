A New Epic (& Emotional) 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Trailer Is Finally Here!

We've all been waiting on Stranger Things season 5 for quite awhile (3 years in between seasons is insane work), but Netflix is prepping us for the second installment, coming to Netflix on December 25. And on December 15, they surprised us with a brand new trailer for the upcoming episodes — and it features a ton of footage we've never seen before.

Here's everything you need to know about the Stranger Things 5 release date, cast, & episode schedule — plus the exciting new trailer!

The 'Stranger Things' season 5, volume II trailer features brand new footage. The surprise trailer for Volume II dropped on December 15 and it brings us right into the moments following the end of episode 4: Will is reeling from Vecna's win (and his newfound powers), while Dustin, Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan are still trapped in the Upside Down and Eleven is still hunting Henry. Oh, and Max, Lucas, and Vickie are stuck in the hospital with Demodogs...

Watch the first 'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer here! I'm not ashamed to say that this emotionally charged trailer has me stressed already. From the very evident dystopian society Hawkins has become to the heartbreaking hand squeeze between Max and Lucas, there's a lot to unpack here. Will Eleven finally take down Vecna? Will Max make it out alive? Is Hawkins doomed once and for all?! I'm scared!

Is Stranger Things 5 ever coming out? Netflix Yes! Netflix has finally confirmed Stranger Things 5 is premiering on November 26, 2025. Or, at least the first part is. Part two will drop December 25, and the finale airs on the streamer December 31. Happy holidays, I guess. But as one Reddit user points out, "Honestly I appreciate it lmao we can open presents have Christmas dinner and then not worry that we are gonna be spoiled all day." "Milking their biggest series," another user adds. "Obnoxious. I’m sure it’ll be successful tho. Start expecting them to do this with Bridgerton season 4 and One Piece season 2."

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things 5? Netflix There are going to be eight episodes total in Stranger Things 5: Season 5, Episode 1 "The Crawl" premieres November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 2 "The Vanishing of …" premieres November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 3 "The Turnbow Trap" premieres November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 4 "Sorcerer" premieres November 26, 2025

Season 5, Episode 5 "Shock Jock" premieres December 25, 2025

Season 5, Episode 6 "Escape from Camazotz" premieres December 25, 2025

Season 5, Episode 7 "The Bridge" premieres December 25, 2025

Season 5, Episode 8 "The Rightside Up" premieres December 31, 2025

What's going to happen in Stranger Things 5? Netflix Stranger Things 5 brings us into the fall of 1987, and ever since the Rifts opened at the end of season 4, Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, and the rest of the gang have been searching for Vecna. Plus, a governmental & military quarantine has sent El back into hiding. "As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread," according to the official synopsis from Netflix. "The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Who's in the Stranger Things 5 cast? Netflix The Stranger Things season 5 cast features all the actors and characters you loved in season 4 (besides Eddie...but I'm convinced there's still a chance he could make a surprise appearance). Here are a few of the faces we'll see: Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Noah Schnapp as Will

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Natalia Dyer as Nancy

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

Sadie Sink as Max

Maya Hawke as Robin

Joe Keery as Steve

David Harbour as Hopper

Winona Ryder as Joyce

Will Max be alive in season 5? Netflix Yes, Max (and Sadie Sink) will be in Stranger Things season 5! The actress told Variety the Duffer brothers "love having me run,” she teases. “That’s all I’ll say.” “She’s going to play a part in the season,” Matt Duffer promises. While they won't reveal how just yet, Duffer says they “did film a scene the other day with her that was just absolutely heartbreaking. I don’t know how she hits those notes." I'm already crying!!

Where did Stranger Things 5 film? Netflix Stranger Things films in Atlanta, Georgia. Season 5 filmed from January 2024 until December 2024. Yes, it took almost an entire year!

Why is November 6th Stranger Things Day? Netflix November 6 is Stranger Things Day because that's the day Will goes missing in the show — and the day everyone's lives change forever.

This post has been updated.