Every Good Morning America Book Club Pick So Far In 2025
Good Morning America's book club introduced to titles we couldn't stop reading last year — anyone else absolutely loved Zakiya Dalila Harris' The Other Black Girl?! — and they're clearly not stopping the incredible picks for 2025. We're only two months into the year, and this book club already has plenty of exciting reads to offer. From a story about a young woman beating all the odds to a novel exploring the intricate intersection of time and love, these book club picks are absolutely thrilling. Here's what you should make space on your bookshelves for this year!
See Good Morning America's latest book club picks!
February 2025
Junie by Erin Crosby Eckstine
From Erin Crosby Eckstine comes a tale of one teenager's daring decision to defy the odds stacked against her. Born a slave in Alabama, June has tended to her master's every whim with her family by her side. Though she knows it's futile, she often daydreams about beautiful balladry and a life beyond the Plantation she lives on. She does it to mainly escape her grim reality and the sad fact her sister Minnie died.
One day, Junie's future is left in limbo when she catches wind of a possible proposal for Violet, her master's daughter. Feeling backed into a corner, Junie seeks the help of Caleb, a coachman, and soon their quick sideway glances turn into a budding romance. But her quest for more reveals dark things about the plantation, leaving her with one choice: run towards freedom in spite of what or who she may not be able to take with her.
January 2025
Homeseeking by Karissa Chen
Homeseeking beautifully reimagines the lives of former lovers who've gone decades without seeing each other and have different outlooks on life. It all begins when Haiwen sees the woman he's always loved at a market in L.A. Even though he remarried, he never forget Suchi and she hasn't forgotten him either. She's just become a more stoic version of who he remembers.
Once, the two were inseparable friends who grew to understand their appreciation of each other was deep love. But when Haiwen chose to suddenly leave her behind in favor of rescuing his brother, Suchi's heart broke into a million pieces.
Readers will revisit the lives they've lived during the time they were separated, the hearts they've had to mend, and the home they fondly remember.
