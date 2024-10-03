32 Popular New Books Coming In 2025 We Can’t Wait To Read
I'm not trying to rush into a new year, but 2025 is looking incredibly promising based on the new books coming our way. At this point, I'm going to need more bookshelves to keep up with the influx of electrifying novels I keep adding to my growing TBR pile. So, here's the inside scoop on all the most-anticipated books for next year that you'll want to start thinking about — and even pre-order!
You know I love being your book bestie, so let's jump into these juicy titles and plots that have me buzzing with excitement!
The Most-Anticipated New Book Of 2025:
Bearer of Bad News by Elisabeth Dini (April 29, 2025)
The Most-Anticipated Rom-Com Books Of 2025
For One Night Only by Jessica James (January 7, 2025)
Valerie Quinn's show is on the verge of being canceled because of her wild choices, and she's not ready for that to happen. In a hasty attempt to save it, she decides to put her band Glitter Bats back together. It's just the thing she thinks her public image needs. That and a certain bassist — Caleb Sloane.
Sadly, Valerie and Caleb aren't on speaking turns due to an icky breakup that didn't fare well for the latter. But, Caleb's always found it hard to resist Valerie's charm so he decides to give their reunion and faux relationship another chance. It seems like a good ideas, but they'll have to figure out to avoid all the pitfalls that led to their demise if they want things to work in their favor.
Accidentally Amyby Lynn Painter (January 14, 2025)
The Matchmaker by Aisha Saeed (February 4, 2025)
Nura Khan's following in her family's footsteps by continuing in the matchmaking business. She's super successful and has an amazing clientele due to how hard she works. Sadly, she's yet to put her skills to good use in her own romantic life. But, her childhood best friend decides to step in when she needs him the most. He's her childhood best friend who conjures up deep feelings in her even if he doesn't know it yet.
However, someone seems to have it out for her when a curated wedding crashes and burns among other odd occurrences. The more her work is sabotaged, the more Nura becomes convinced someone has it our for her. With the help of Azar and her team, she'll try to solve the mystery of who's toying with her before people get hurt.
First-Time Caller by B.K. Borison (February 11, 2025)
Aiden Valentine's become jaded by love even though he's hosting Baltimore's romance hotline, Heartstrings. He's tired of giving everyone else advice while his romantic life is all over the place, but he can't escape it after an interview with a young girl about her mom's dating life becomes popularized. That mom happens to be Lucie Stone.
In her eyes, she's doing a great job at work and has the support of her family. She never questioned things until her daughter called into Heartstrings and it makes her become open to love. Enter a collaboration with Aiden.
Though they're supposed to be helping Lucie's love life, there's a magnetic connection between them that's undeniable. Lucie knows this little "find romance" thing is meant for her, but she can't but wonder if it's closer than she or Aiden are willing to admit.
Jane and Dan at the End of the World by Colleen Oakley (March 11, 2025)
Jane and Dan's 19-year-old marriage has reached a crossroads that's threatening to send them in different directions. Well, it's mostly Jane who's become disenchanted with her life. She feels lost in motherhood, her career, and believes she's not the only person Dan has been with. Still, the couple decide to head to the luxurious restaurant La Fin du Monde in celebration of their anniversary. It's just Dan isn't suspecting Jane wants to drop a bombshell on him.
However, her plans are slashed into pieces when a climate activist group takes over the dining area. It's not just that, it seems like they've taken pages from book she wrote. She thought it was a failure, but apparently someone has been drawing inspiration from it.
Jane and Dan must rely on each other since they're privy to how this hostage situation will unfold. Although it's not what she had in mind, maybe it could be the very thing to put the spark back into their marriage.
Early Thirties by Josh Duboff
Swept Away by Beth O'Leary (April 1, 2025)
One night stands are meant to be a "hit it and quit it" sort of thing, but running into a former fling is inevitable sometimes. What makes things awkward is when you become stranded with the person you didn't think you'd see again after a fun rump. That's exactly what happens to Zeke and Lexi when their sexy time overshadows logic.
While on Zeke's father's houseboat, neither of them make sure it's connected to the dock so they drift out and realize it much too late. Surrounded by a large body of water and minimal resources, Zeke and Lexi go from a one night stand to a mini version of Gilligan's Island, except they're not exactly laughing at their predicament at first.
But, their long talks begin to develop into much more and it proves that disasters are the best way to see what someone is made of.
One Golden Summerby Carley Fortune (May 6, 2025)
She's a decent photographer who spends time making other people look good, but she wonders if this is how she'll spend the rest of her life. No sooner than she has that thought, something happens to Nan that makes Alice want to take them back to Barry's Bay.
As soon as they arrive, someone familiar comes roaring by on the lake — Charlie Florek — and she feels like a giddy teen all over again. Though they're both adults, Charlie has a way of making her feel carefree, but she's afraid to open her heart. Could the change she's been looking for live in Barry's Bay?
The Most-Anticipated Thriller And Mystery Books Of 2025
The Drowning Game by Barbara Nickless (January 1, 2025)
Nadia and Cass Brenner have inherited Ocean House along with everything that comes with it. This means they've been set up for success by way of a successful yacht business that had elite clientele from America to Europe and are on their way to securing even more funding with the commission of an even bigger build for a wealthy billionaire. But just as they're on the brink of securing things, Cass' life is abruptly cut short.
The police wave it off as a suicide, but Nadia's intuition and sleuthing help her uncover the dangerous things Cass was involved in before her death. Unfortunately, she doesn't do a good job of evading the same world her sister was involved in and becomes embroiled in the dark web that eventually caught up with her sister.
The Unbecoming of Margaret Wolf by Isa Arsén (January 7, 2025)
Before long, Wesley receives a prestigious invitation by director Vaughn Kline to take part in a new Shakespeare project in New Mexico and Margaret makes the decision to tag along. But, they both find salacious things in the desert which threaten their marriage and sanity.
A Serial Killer's Guide to Marriageby Asia Mackay (January 14, 2025)
They decided to stop reaping the rewards of helping the world in their own twisted way to become a nuclear family and almost fooled themselves into thinking they'd put their pasts behind them. But Hazel can't stop thinking about the thrill of killing and it's really starting to bother her.
The slight problem is Fox is settling into the life they've built, especially where fatherhood is concerned. At the same time, he knows Hazel is struggling and completely understands her. There's no judgement from him until Hazel does the unthinkable and the police follow the breadcrumbs right to their front door.
You Are Fatally Invited by Ande Pliego (February 11, 205)
Mila del Angél may have been an aspiring writer at one point, but her passion is reignited when famous author J.R. Alastor picks her to host a writing treat in Maine. No one knows Alastor's identity, but that's all a part of the fun. What's even more thrilling is the fact Mila isn't exactly best friends with one of the other guests that'll be attending.
Between the two of them, Alastor and Mila have created a week full of fun for the thriller authors, but no one knows that the latter is willing to kill the guest she's not a fan of. Before she can act, someone else is found dead and it has nothing to do with Mila.
Whoever is doing the killing knows every single trick there is to murder someone and disappear into obscurity which makes Mila wonder why she was truly chosen to host a retreat.
Kills Well With Others by Deanna Raybourn (March 11, 2025)
All the Other Mothers Hate Me by Sarah Harman (March 11, 2025)
This Book Will Bury Me by Ashley Winstead (March 25, 2025)
Convinced the police aren't telling the truth about what happened, Jane and her friends try to start solving the case themselves. But, nothing is as clear as they'd hope it would be and they're convinced that someone may be waiting until the right moment to trap them.
Though she survived what happened in Delphine, Jane's never talked about it until now.
You Can't Hurt Meby Emma Cook (November 5, 2025)
The Most-Anticipated Family And Motherhood Books Of 2025
The Motherload: Episodes from the Brink of Motherhood by Sarah Hoover (January 14, 2025)
She stopped feeling sure of herself and began to push everyone away as she grappled with everything from anxiety to shame. It didn't help that one of doctors traumatized her either. And when she gave birth? She didn't feel the flood of emotions other mothers did and it was confusing because she couldn't understand what was wrong with her.
We All Live Here by Jojo Moyes (February 11, 2025)
Lila Kennedy's suffering in the wake of having an unhappy marriage, daughters who won't listen, and more. She doesn't even know what's going on with her career anymore and feels like everything is in limbo.
Life seems to think she needs more hiccups when her dad decides to enter her life again. The wound he left when he decided to pursue a life in Hollywood over three decades ago is reopened, leaving Lila on the brink of exploding. Instead of doing that, her father's presence begins to crack the wall around her heart and teach everyone the most important lessons about having a family you love.
Tiltby Emma Pattee (March 4, 2025)
Annie is looking forward to the end of her nine-month pregnancy and is almost at the finish line when a detrimental earthquake shocks her town in Portland, Oregon. Having been at IKEA when it struck, she's left without a means to contact anyone which forces her to try to walk through destruction.She comes across others who are in need of help and even experiences the care of people she's never met before. The more Annie walks, the more she begins unpacking thinks about her marriage and her thoughts surrounding motherhood in a way that makes her want to approach life differently.
The Californians by Brian Castleberry (March 11, 2025)
In between Tobey and Klaus' story lies that of the latter's granddaughter. Diane "Di" Stiegl began to make a career for herself as an artist in NYC during the 80s who manages to use art to paint a tale of the American presidency and pop culture at the time. Somehow this garners her the things her grandfather tried to hold onto.
Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh (April 8, 2025)
Claire and Aaron Litvak's horrible divorce seems to be the least of their concern when their young daughter Lindsey is involved in a terrible car accident. They rush to her side at the hospital and wait with bated breath to see if their daughter will survive or not. Somehow this begins to not only unravel what caused Claire and Aaron to get divorced, but the former couple will begin to look at why Lindsey stopped talking to them. The only person who knows everything about Lindsey is her sister Grace.
Deciding to stay in Shanghai, Claire and Aaron struggle to adjust. Over time, they deal with the fact Lindsey's life may end along with the idea that she may have been hiding much bigger secrets.
The Bright Yearsby Sarah Damoff (April 22, 2025)
Ryan and Lillian Bright are in love with each other as well as the fact their young infant Georgette has been born. Everything seems great aside from the fact Lillian and Ryan are hiding things from each other. One has a secret son while the other grapples with a terrible alcohol addiction that manifests in huge ways as Georgette grows.
Things eventually reach a boiling point, leaving Georgette feeling jaded by the parents she thought she knew. It's around this time her half-brother begins searching for the his true family that pulls Georgette back. Somehow, they'll have to ask themselves if family is worth forgiving or not.
The Most-Anticipated Self-Improvement Books Of 2025
Happy to Help by Amy Wilson (January 7, 2025)
This caused her to question why she'd allow herself to become a people-pleaser and she sought to delegate her tasks to others. Fed up with the way no one seemed to want to help, she decided that maybe she wasn't the only one with a problem.
Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life's Purpose by Martha Beck (January 7, 2025)
Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace by Big Sean (January 21, 2025)
You may know him as the successful rapper Big Sean, but Sean Anderson proves there's more to him than meets the eye in Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace. Despite his success, he's still experienced highs and lows like everyone else, even going as far to name his anxiety and depression.
He introduces readers to key moments that shaped his life — from signing with Kanye West to learning how to cultivate healthy relationships with others. Along the way, Sean has learned how to self-reflect and do the work to become a better person which is why he decided to write Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace.
Outlined as accepting, strategizing, trying, trusting, and manifesting, these five practices will help you work out your day to day life in a way that feels practical.
Single: Living a Complete Life on Your Own Terms by Nicola Slawson (February 11, 2025)
Me, But Betterby Olga Khazan (March 11, 2025)
Olga Khazan couldn't figure out why she was unhappy despite having a beautiful relationship and the career she'd always wanted. She's always known she's been an overachiever, but she started to fear that it was getting in the way of her enjoying the fruits of her labor. Thus began an experiment that lasted 365 days.
She wanted to know if it's possible to completely change your personality so she dived into the five traits that make it up — extroversion, conscientiousness, agreeableness, openness, and neuroticism. Based on the research she looked at, Olga realized that consistency plays a role in shaping or changing our personalities — except she had to do a ton of faking to even remotely see a change.
What she found is everything she's willing to share in Me, But Better, but it doesn't end the way you think it does.
Amazon
How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriouslyby Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo (April 15, 2025)
The Most-Anticipated Historical Books Of 2025
Give Her Credit by Grace L. Williams (January 1, 2025)
Grace L. Williams dives into that and more in Give Her Credit, shining a light on how women like B. LaRae Orullian, Carol Green, Judi Foster, and more changed the way the world looked at women's finances. They dared to break barriers in Denver so that marginalized communities would have the resources to do the unthinkable — kind of like how we've been doing ever since.
Jane Austen's Bookshelf by Rebecca Romney (February 18, 2025)
Book dealer Rebecca Romney has always loved reading Jane Austen's work because she appreciates how the author has always centered women, but she always wondered about other writers who dared to do the unthinkable during a time where women weren't taken as seriously.
Though she knew Jane Austen had to have been influenced by them, Romney wanted to know more about them. To her surprise, it was hard to find information on the other great literary minds of during that time that weren't men. So, Romney decided to write Jane Austen's Bookshelf to uncover where these women went by highlighting names like Ann Radcliffe, Elizabeth Inchbald, and Maria Edgeworth.
By the time you finish reading this insightful novel, you may feel compelled to do a bit of research yourself!
Smother by Rachel Richardson (February 18, 2025)
Rachel Richardson's new poetry collection examines a question we've all asked ourselves: "Can children be raised in a world plagued with climate control issues?" As a mother who's grieving the loss of a dear friend, Richardson lyrically documents the Californian fires via poems filled with despair and other heavy emotions. She also finds a way to connect the world's burning to the injustices and changes women's bodies experience in a lifetime.
Smother is beautifully written and invites us to find ways to answer tough questions while sitting with emotions we'd rather run from.
