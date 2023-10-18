20 Captivating Shondaland Book Club Picks You Won't Be Able To Put Down
It comes as no surprise that TV producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes loves books so much that she created a Shondaland Book Club. However, it's not set up in a formal way with a single pick of the month. Keeping true to her imaginative nature, the book club is structured in a way that lets readers explore new reads on their own terms. This makes it feel like more a virtual libraryor bookstore where you're able to find hidden gems at your pace. So, pour yourself a big glass of wine and get ready to find the next book club picks you won't be able to put down!
Family Meal
Cam is left reeling after his S.O. dies...but doesn't leave *side eye.* Haunted by the ghost of his lover and seeking to get away for a while, he heads back home and runs into a familiar face he hasn't been close to in a while. Enter TJ and his family's bakery. Will the two be able to rebuild their BFF status or are their wounds to deep to heal? Find out in Bryan Washington's Family Meal.
What We Kept To Ourselves
The secrets of families can threaten everything when people don't talk about them. That's what the Kim family finds themselves facing after the matriarch (Sunny) disappears without a trace. Could it be that her past decisions are coming back to haunt the family?
The List
The List explores what happens when a couple's seemingly solid structure is shaken due to allegations. Journalist Ola Olajide must figure out where she stands when her fiance's name appears on a list she's supported over the years. Will she decide to stick by her fiance's side or will she walk away from the shiny 'couple's goals' label that's been placed on them?
Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen
Young orphan Rosie Frost finds herself living on Bloodstone Island and must confront her family's past — not to mention bullies. When she dares to enter the Falcon Queen games, she must use every ounce of her grit and intelligence to help save Bloodstone Island. Read all about her journey in Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, written by none other than former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell-Horner.
And Then She Fell
And Then She Fell is a vivid story about a mother who becomes convinced that the only way to save herself and her young daughter are to finish her story about the Haudenosaunee creation. Alice's life looks perfect from a distance but she begins to get the aching sense that something is wrong in the community she lives in with her husband. Will she be able to finish her story before a perceived threat closes in? Read And Then She Fell to find out!
Death Valley
When a woman seeks to leave behind the pain of having a sick father and husband behind, she encounters an unlikely path opened up by a larger than life cactus. She decides to see what wonders await her and it's nothing short of life-altering.
The Heartbreak Years
Minda Honey dives into her own story that features heartbreak and rediscovery. She learns how to navigate a changing world that looks different than her younger self dreamed of and finds herself in the process.
Bright Young Women
Bright Young Women is all about the unlikely friendship that's built when tragedy strikes in the form of a serial killer. Pamela Schumacher and Tina Cannon decide they've had enough of justice not being served, vowing to help end one man's terrible killing spree.
Rogue
Rogue offers a frightening look at a mother and daughter's beauty obsession. When Belle finds herself entangled in the same spa her mother used to visit before her death, she finds sinister plots at hand.
Shoot The Moon
When physics grad Annie Fisk secures her dream job at NASA, she begins questioning everything she thought she knew after stumbling upon something unnerving. Will this turn her whole world upside down? Pick it up to find out more!
A Dish Best Served Hot
Love, honor, and duty come to a head in A Dish Best Served Hot. Santiago "Saint" Vega and his former love Lola Leon are thrust into a world that threatens the very things they hold near to their hearts. Will they find themselves on opposite sides of an impending war?
What About Men: A Feminist Answers the Question
Not to be mistaken as taking a dig at men, What About Men: A Feminist Answers the Question seeks to help turn around the men vs. women debate.
People Collide
People Collide is a delicious story about what happens when a husband and wife trade bodies involuntarily. While Eli — masquerading as his wife — learns to move through life in a woman's body, he searches desperately for his missing wife that inhabits his body.
96 Miles
Although the Lockwood boys' have a father who's taught them how to be self-reliant in his absence, a robbery soon puts their resilience to the test. They discover what it means to rely on each other and they find the answer to their father's irresponsible decision to leave them alone for days at a time.
Delicious Monsters
The past and present collide in this supernatural tale. When Daisy and Brittney's stories become intertwined, a cycle of abuse is uncovered among other things.
Firekeeper's Daughter
Daunis Fontaine never imagined she'd be a part of a drug-related FBI investigation but life is always full of twists and turns. She must rely on what she knows traditional medicine to uncover old secrets and possibly expose a biased investigation in the process.
The Forbidden Territory of a Terrifying Woman
The Forbidden Territory of a Terrifying Woman seeks to answer what happens when climate change threatens our future. However, this story unfolds with the vanishing of moms around the world. When Danny begins frantically searching for his wife Ada, he realizes he may find answers in the one place he never thought to go — the forest.
Fever Dream
As young Amanda slowly dies, a little boy named David keeps her company and they weave tales filled with loss, grief and love.
Camp Zero
Camp Zero is another story filled with secrets that threaten those around it. In its pages, readers will meet Rose and Grant as they desperately try to uncover the darkness that lies within the walls of Camp Zero. Meant to be a building project, it's clear something is amiss and they'll have to race against the clock to find out what it is.
Mexican Gothic
Noemí Taboada finds herself embroiled in a family's malevolent history when she answers her cousin's plea for help. Trapped behind the walls of High Place are dark and unpleasant things that Noemi will have to face during this journey. Will she be able to save her cousin or is all hope lost?
We're already plotting to add a few of these titles to our kindles but we'd love to know which book caught your eye! Let us know in the comments, and click here to explore more of the Shondaland Book Club picks.
