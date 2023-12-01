20 Fantasy Books That Are A Reader's Dream Come True
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The best thing about books is there's a story for every kind of reader. Celebrity memoirs let us get to know the stories of people we've never met, while personal growth books inspire and fantasy books let us escape the real world for a place that only exists in our imaginations. Some of the stories that totally transformed who I am as a person and a writer are fantasy books, and these classic and BookTok-approved novels are the perfect winter reads!
Iconic Fantasy Books
The Fellowship Of The Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
The Lord of the Rings totally set the tone for modern fantasy, and the first book in the trilogy follows Frodo Baggins and his friends as they embark on a quest to destroy the One Ring, the single most powerful item in Middle-earth. The story is filled with courage, friendship, and good overcoming evil. If you're a classic literature lover, this is an absolute must-read.
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobeby C.S. Lewis
This fantasy book is great for kids of all ages (ahem, and adults), and makes for a great read before we get Greta Gerwig's adaptation! Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy Pevensie are sent to a professor’s house in the country during World War II, but when they find a wardrobe that leads them to the land of Narnia, they realize the war at home isn't the only evil they'll face.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter is famous in the Wizarding world, but until his 11th birthday, he didn't even know wizards were real. When he's brought from his aunt and uncle's house to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry will meet his best friends, learn about his destiny, and come face to face with the evil lord out for world domination.
Fantasy Books For Teens
Shadow and Boneby Leigh Bardugo
Instead of taking inspiration from Europe like a lot of fantasy books do, Shadow and Bone takes it from Russia. The result is such a rich, all-consuming world building that this series ended one of my longest reading droughts! Alina Starkov is an orphaned soldier caught up in the fight against the Shadow Fold and its monsters. But when the life of her best friend is threatened, she learns that she's actually a magical Grisha — one the entire world has been waiting for.
Spice Roadby Maiya Ibrahim
Imani is going to be the next Shield of Qalia, protecting the land from its monsters. That is, until her brother disappears after stealing Qalia's spice magic. Now, Imani sets out with handsome Qayn and powerful Taha to find her brother and stop him from giving the magic to the wrong person.
Inkheart by Cornelia Funke
When Meggie's father read a book called Inkheart aloud, an evil ruler escaped from its pages and swapped places with her mother. Now it's up to Meggie and her dad to find her, and figure out how to keep the evil from taking over their world.
Immortal Longingsby Chloe Gong
Talin hosts a set of games every year in its twin cities, San-Er, promising its victor more money than they've ever seen. And the competitors flock to win. Princess Calla is looking to finish the job that killed her parents, aristocrat Anton is trying to clear his debt and keep the woman he loves alive, and the king's song August is trying to fix Talin's problems. Ready, set, go.
The Jasmine Throne By Tasha Suri
Malini is a princess banished to a decaying magical temple with her maidservant Priya. When Priya is attacked, and Malini sees who she really is, they're bonded for life. This novel is exactly the kind of empowering, revolutionary storytelling we're looking for!
This Woven Kingdom By Tahereh Mafi
Alizeh is the heir to the Jinn throne and she determined to take her rightful place as ruler. But crown prince Kamran is preparing himself to move on against all the prophesies saying he shouldn't be king. This fantasy book, inspired by Persian mythology, has a variety of your favorite tropes: forbidden romance, dual POV, and a forgotten queen.
Legendborn By Tracy Deonn
In this adaptation of the Knights of the Round Table, Bree is left reeling after the death of her mother. At UNC-Chapel Hill, she joins a program for gifted students, and when she comes across the Legendborn, a secret society of magicians, she decides to join their ranks — and hunt the monsters haunting campus.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thiefby Rick Riordan
Percy Jackson didn't steal Zeus' master lightning bolt, even if everyone says he did. Now, leaving the safety of Camp Half-blood, Percy, Annabeth, and Grover have 10 days to find the bolt and return it to avoid a major war on Mount Olympus. Reread this one before Percy Jackson hits Disney+!
Fantasy Books TikTok Loves
A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas
After 19-year-old huntress Feyre kills a wolf in the woods, she's brought to a dangerous yet enchanting land she's only ever heard about. It's full of magic, beasts, and faeries that are much more beautiful than she ever realized. But as Feyre falls for the fae and their world, an evil shadow threatens to consume it.
Throne of Glassby Sarah J. Maas
Celaena has come to win her freedom from the king of Adarlan. If she defeats 23 other competitors, she'll swap her prison for a title as the King's Champion. With the help of the Crown Prince Dorian and the Captain of the Guard Chaol, Celaena trains, fights, and learns that there's more danger in the castle than any of them realize.
The Cruel Princeby Holly Black
When Jude was seven, after the death of her parents, she was taken with her sisters to live in the High Court of Faerie. Jude longs for a place at Court, to fit in, but Prince Cardan wants nothing to do with her. But when civil war threatens the Courts, Jude has to accept a dangerous alliance to save everyone and everything she loves.
Fourth Wingby Rebecca Yarros
Violet was always supposed to be a scribe, not a dragon rider. Now, Violet is surrounded by dragons and riders that hate her inside Basgiath War College's walls, training to fight the war outside them. And it'll take every ounce of concentration and skill to make sure she makes it out alive.
The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
Addie makes a bargain in 1714 to live forever, and is then forgotten by everyone she meets. Throughout centuries, and across different continents, Addie moves through life alone, until she runs into a man in a bookstore who remembers her name.
Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard
Mare is a Red, a human thief, until she's brought before the Silver court full of superhuman elite. She discovers that despite her blood, she has powers of her own, and gets swept into the world of the palace. Now, she finds herself drawn to two princes who couldn't be more different, and to the secret Scarlet Guard rebellion. She has to watch her back because nothing is certain.
Fantasy Books For Adults
A Game of Thronesby George R.R. Martin
Eddard Stark rules Winterfell in the name of King Robert Baratheon in this acclaimed fantasy book. When the Hand of the King mysteriously dies, Robert brings his family to Winterfell on a journey that ends up changing everything.
The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher by Andrzej Sapkowski
Geralt is a Witcher, an incredible, and magical, fighter. His only quest is to destroy the monsters overrunning the world, but things get complicated when he learns that good and evil isn't as black and white as he expected.
Fairy Taleby Stephen King
Charlie has a lot of scars that no one can see. After the death of his mom, his dad began drinking, and now Charlie has to take care of both of them. When he meets a dog named Radar and her master Howard, Charlie learns that the old man's shed is actually a portal to another world.
Which fantasy books are you dying to get your hands on? Sign up for our Weekend Send newsletter for more amazing book recs — like these 21 Good Morning America Book Club Reads Worth Curling Up In Bed With This Winter!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!