Calling All Rebel Girls! This Virtual Event Is Perfect for Honoring International Day of the Girl
International Day of the Girl falls on Sunday, October 11th this year and we found a truly special way to celebrate with your girls beyond the adoring Instagram post. We're huge fans of the team behind the best-selling Rebel Girls books and now the girl-powered team will be hosting a virtual event with live performances, sing-alongs, dance parties, interactive art and inspiring cooking demos! Register here for the live event!
Hosted by 12-year-old Olympian and professional skateboarder/surfer Sky Brown, the event will bring together celebs, change-makers, thought-leaders and doers from different parts of the world, including Beyonce's dance captain Ashley Everett for a little dance partay, famous dad and daughter cheer duo The Pollard Family (above), Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth (we love her) and rock legend Joan Jett (so cool), among others.
These and many other women, including renowned chef Asma Khan, former and first female U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, and THE Rihanna are featured in the Rebel Girls newest book, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Immigrant Women Who Changed the World, releasing October 13. You can score a goodie bag with the new book in a super-cute rally tote too ($72). We can't wait for ours!
Happy International Day of the Girl! Will you be turning in? Share your experience with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
