Why the 'Rebel Girls' Podcast is a Must-Listen for the Whole Fam
We're in the middle of a pandemic, we're in the middle of a moment of absolutely necessary social activism, and all the while we're trying to balance work, parenting and simply being a human. Like so many parents, I've been working to add more diversity to my kiddos' bookshelves, but I've also given in to more screen time than ever before. Ever since my first daughter was born, one of our favorite books has been Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, so I was thrilled to find out that they have an equally incredible podcast featuring the stories of real female trailblazers and heroes.
Based on their book, the Rebel Girls Podcast is all about the extraordinary women throughout history who inspire us to dream bigger, aim higher and fight harder. Narrated by prominent present-day women like Jameela Jamil, Gayle King, Lindsey Vonn and Ashley Graham, this podcast is a great listen for the whole family. Plus, their most recent episodes are a great way for parents to teach children about the history of Black women and ignite important conversations around race and racism. Subscribe and listen over at RebelGirls.com.
"During this pivotal moment in time, it's more important than ever to me to help elevate the voices of Black activists who have paved the way to fight for a better future. I'm so moved by Josephine Baker's fearless and tireless work, both publicly and behind the scenes, to fight for racial justice and stand up for what's right. Josephine is the definition of a trailblazer--her grit and conviction should serve as a call to action for us all. I'm honored to help shine a light on her powerful legacy in partnership with Rebel Girls, and hope her story can help inspire the next generation to fight for change." — Ashley Graham
"I really love that Rebel Girls takes inspiring stories of women of all ages, socioeconomic backgrounds and races and highlights them as heroes for young girls. In Simone's case, she worked really hard and pushed herself to her highest potential to become one of the best gymnasts in the world." — Lindsey Vonn
Head here to browse all three seasons of Rebel Girls. There are seriously SO many amazing stories to listen to. And to learn more about Rebel Girls' founders and authors Francesca Cavallo and Elena Favilli, check out my interview with them from a couple years ago where they talk through their mission, creative process and journey.