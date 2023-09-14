Grab Your Cosmos — We're Officially Getting "And Just Like That..." Season 3
Ladies and fashionistas, hold on to your Manolo Blahniks because our favorite New York City dames are coming back for a third season of And Just Like That.... That's right, the cult classic Sex and the City spinoff is set to grace our screens once again! So, what can we expect from AJLT's junior season? Buckle up, darlings, as we delve into all the juicy details.
When will "And Just Like That..." Season 3 come out?
Now, here's the catch — while the fabulous return of our beloved Manhattanites is on the horizon, there's no set return date just yet. With the writers strikeand SAG-AFTRA strike are still effect with no end in site, production for the foreseeable future is on hold. But this delay gives us all the more time to binge-watch and reminisce about Carrie's iconic rent-controlled apartment. So, don't fret; we'll have more than enough time to sip our cosmos and rekindle our SATC love affair.
Where can you stream "And Just Like That..." Season 3?
Before we dive into the excitement of season 3, make sure you're up to speed by streaming the first two seasons of And Just Like That... on MAX.
Which "And Just Like That..." cast members will return for season 3?
Let's talk about the heart and soul of And Just Like That... — the cast. Sans Samantha, it's likely that all of our favorite characters from season 2 will be making a glorious comeback for season 3. With Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis all donning the executive producer hats, it's a safe bet that ¾ of the original SATC gang will grace our small screens once more. Fingers crossed Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, John Corbett, Karen Pittman, and more of our AJLT faves come back, too!
Will Samantha Jones return for "And Just Like That..." Season 3?
The burning question on everyone's mind...will Samantha Jones make a triumphant return to the city that never sleeps? Season 2 did give Samantha's fans a taste of what they craved when Kim Cattrall made a brief appearance in the finale. However, for those yearning for a classic brunch scene with all four of the original cast members, it's time to temper your expectations.
After a revealing interview on the Today Show back in June, Kim Cattrall put the Samantha saga to rest. When asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about a potential season 3 comeback, Cattrall left us with lingering uncertainty, stating, "That's as far as I'm going to go."
Though it might be disheartening to know that Samantha won't be gracing our screens in the upcoming season, it's essential to remember that the magic of And Just Like That... extends beyond one character. Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's enduring friendship and the vibrant energy of New York City are still very much at the heart of the show.
Header image via Craig Blankenhorn/Max