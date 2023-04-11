6 New Google Maps Features To Make Your Next National Parks Trip Painless
Today, Google Maps released new features that make navigating National Parks worlds easier. Between integrating more detailed instructions to trailheads and sounding off in response to relevant heat warnings, the latest tools from Google are the travel buddy you never knew you needed. National Park Week starts on April 22, so get ready to hit the road for an epic park trip using the newest insights from Google Maps. Read on for all of the features here to guide you through every step of the way!
1. View trails from beginning to end on Google Maps
Image via Google Maps
Trails are now easier to discover via Maps. When you search for a trail, you’ll see the entire route displayed, so you can easily find the starting point and the end. Upon searching, you’ll get a preview of the trail with reviews and photos from the Google Maps community. You’ll also be able to see the trail’s difficulty as well as what it’s used for.
2. Detailed Google Maps directions bring you straight to the trailhead or park entrance
Spare yourself the confusion of whether the trailhead you parked at is the trailhead you’re supposed to be hiking. Now, when you request walking or cycling directions to a particular trail, Google Maps will direct you right to its beginning.
3. Get informed when there's a heat wave warning
Image via cottonbro studio / PEXELS
When you Google search for information on extreme heat events, the engine will show you details on predicted heat waves, tips on staying cool, and any urgent health concerns associated with hot weather. This feature is helpful for exploring National Parks in particular, so you’re not risking your wellbeing for exploration and fun. These warnings will pop up in a conspicuous space on your screen to eliminate confusion.
4. See how the planet evolved over time with Google Earth's update
Image via Google Earth
Immerse yourself in Earth’s transformative nature using the biggest Google Earth update since 2017, Timelapse. The 4D experience takes you from the Amazon rainforest to the palm oil-rich land of Indonesia to shine a light on our changing planet and its problems and solutions, as well as a handful of beautiful natural phenomena that have unfolded over the past decades.
5. Easily view a National Park destination's can't-miss attractions
Image via Google Maps
With a National Park-related search, you’ll now be able to easily view any notable attractions, campgrounds, visitor centers, and trailheads within your desired park.
6. Go properly off the grid with offline Google Maps features
Image via Anna Alexes / PEXELS
Reliable cell coverage isn’t guaranteed in the great outdoors. To help you responsibly explore parks with clarity, Google Maps brings you offline features. Just tap the "download" button on any park’s Google Maps listing to download it for offline use.
Itching to explore more?
Image via Pixabay / PEXELS
Here are the most popular U.S. National Parks, according to Google*:
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Bryce Canyon National Park
- Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve
- Kenai Fjords National Park
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Acadia National Park
- Badlands National Park
- Mount Rainier National Park
- Carlsbad Caverns National Park
- Grand Teton National Park
- Crater Lake National Park
- Redwood National and State Parks
- Olympic National Park
- Haleakalā National Park
- White Sands National Park
- Arches National Park
- Sequoia National Park
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- Dry Tortugas National Park
- North Cascades National Park
