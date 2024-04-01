The Best Hidden Gems For Your 2024 Travel Bucket List
We're thrilled to kick off our new Jetset Journeys series, where we turn the best U.S. cities to explore this year into our own personal playgrounds. This is not just a travel guide but a way to spark your creativity and your wanderlust for weekend and week-long travel. Pack your bags , join us here every week, and get jetsetty this summer.
The best way to beat the summer crowds? Find those hidden off-the-beaten-path gems that are just as good, if not better, than the touristy hotspots. From the rugged Northern California coast to the lush mountains of North Carolina to the hidden corners behind Miami, NYC, and Boston (including a coastal village where Taylor Swift calls home), we take you to the lesser-known places for nature, adventure, local food and drink and landscapes that take your breath away. This is your pass to wander and embrace the unknown – with a little travel advice so you don’t get lost;)
Governor's Island, NYC
shutterstock
Plans to visit NYC this summer? While you’re there, escape the city hustle for the nearby charm and total serenity of Governor's Island. This hidden gem and car-free oasis is just an 8-minute ferry ride away from Manhattan, and surrounded by lush greenery, historic buildings, and stunning views of the skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island.
Photo: QC NY
There’s so much to do, or simply not do, on the island depending on your mood. Rent bikes and wander along tree-lined paths, past old barracks and colonial-era houses, and picnic on the island's 173 acres of green space. During the summer, find live music, art installations, food festivals and water sports like free kayaking.
Photo: Collective Retreat
Plan to spend the night glamping at the Collective Retreat, where you can lodge in a private luxury tent with your own personal waterfront deck. Choose experiences like morning yoga, bike rides, culinary workshops and more.
Photo: Collective Retreat
The open-air restaurant offers breakfast and dinner – and an à la carte menu also available for non-guests if you're just daytripping.
Photo: Collective Retreat
Score fresh grilled seafood, farm-to-island dishes inspired by global cuisine, and cocktails with daily panoramic sunsets as your backdrop.
Photo: QC NY
Next door is an Italian luxury spa called the QC NY with outdoor spa pools, multiple saunas, steam rooms and massage services to relax and unwind.
Photo: QC NY
Whether you're seeking outdoor adventure or a weekend escape, this hidden gem promises a memorable day that will leave you refreshed, rejuvenated, and longing to return again.
Point Reyes National Seashore, California
shutterstock
Just an hour drive north of San Francisco is this charming and eclectic coastal town you won’t want to miss. Think scenic hikes, hidden beaches, wildlife sightings, and local farm-to-table delights. Before heading to the Point Reyes Lighthouse or one of the many beaches along Tomales Bay (Shell Beach is my fave), plan a stroll around the quaint village of Point Reyes Station along Highway One. Here, you’ll find Point Reyes Books, Bovine Bakery, and Toby’s Feed Barn – an art gallery, coffee bar, gift shop, and organic farmers market that is a treat for the senses (there’s sometimes live music and yoga too). For something sweet, Palace Market serves up a decadent buffalo milk soft serve at the back deli - grab one on your stroll or on your way home from the beach.
Photo: Saltwater Oyster Depot
Stop at Saltwater Oyster Depot on Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in Inverness on the drive to Shell Beach or Tomales Bay Park for freshly shucked Tomales Bay oysters and a glass of sparkling wine in a cozy setting.
National Park Service / A. Kopshever
Love to hike? Check out the breezy Tomales Point Trail for stunning ocean views – and meet herds of tule elk on foggy mornings. Prefer to test your feet in the Pacific Ocean? Drake’s Beach – home to elephant seals during pup season – features dramatic sandstone cliffs, plus picnic tables if you want to bag your lunch.
shutterstock
Grab your Instagram shot at the Cypress Tree Tunnel, a dramatic row of Monterey cypress trees that hug over you as you stroll underneath. They were planted in 1930 and lead to the Art Deco-style station used for reporting what was happening at sea. Finally, Nick’s Cove in nearby Marshall is a great seafood spot where you can wake up waterside in recently renovated and charming cottages.
Asheville, North Carolina
shutterstock
Just a two-hour drive from Charlotte is this bohemian haven for nature lovers. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville has it all: a vibrant art and music scene, award-winning eateries inspired by global and Appalachian influences, and all the outdoorsy adventure nature lovers love to do.
Travel along the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway toward The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where you can hike, bike, and go chasing waterfalls. The Deep Creek Waterfall hike is a 5-mile loop known for its three beautiful waterfalls. The Oconaluftee River Trail is another option for a photo-worthy wildflower hike in spring.
Photo: Omni Grove Park Inn
Post-hike, book a treatment (they offer day passes) at the subterranean spa at the Omni Grove Park Inn and float underneath cavernous rock walls, arches and tunnels. Relax, unwind, and feel so rejuvenated.
Photo: Biltmore Estate
Feel like you're in Paris at the 19th-century chateau-style home of George Washington Vanderbilt's Biltmore Estate. Take a self-guided tour of the sprawling 8,000 acres of gardens designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted (of NYC's Central Park fame).
Photo: Corner Kitchen
Downtown Asheville is full of historic charm with colorful murals, independent boutiques, and delicious eateries. Set in a vintage home in the historic Biltmore Village, Corner Kitchen is a farm-to-table favorite with elevated Southern-style cuisine. Try it for brunch!
For a worthy splurge, try the James Beard Award-winning Cúrate for Spanish tapas or Southern comfort food at local favorite Tastee Diner. For your sweet tooth, try the Mexican-style Oaxaca drinking chocolate or sign up for a wine and chocolate tasting at French Broad Chocolates.
Photo: Capella on 9
Indulge in a rooftop cocktail with a view at Capella on 9. Try the Got U-Bae with Rye whiskey, coffee liqueur, and walnut bitters or the Capella G&T with gin, star anise, lemon, and cucumber. Cheers!
Photo: Asheville Visitor Center
Finally, art studio hop in the River Arts District, located on Asheville's picturesque French Broad River, for a taste of the arts and craft scene to wrap your Asheville to do list.
Watch Hill, Rhode Island
Photo: Ocean House Rhode Island
Taylor Swift's home is located in this most quintessential New England beach town, which is just one reason we love it so much. Just 1.5 hours from Boston, in the town of Westerly, this coastal village is straight out of a Nancy Meyers set and makes for the perfect beach day or weekend. The pristine beaches do not disappoint with beautiful white sand and picturesque dunes. Think Hamptons vibe but with a bit more chill.
Photo by Josh Duke
Pop your swimsuit on and rent beach cruisers at Napatree Bikes, which will deliver your bikes to your airbnb or wherever you choose to stay (Watch Hill Inn and Ocean House are splurgy but worth it if you’re up for a luxe experience – bikes included!).
Photo: Ocean House
Spend the day sunning and splashing at Watch Hill beach and grab a bite after at the historic Ocean House, which opened in 1868 just after the Civil War. Dress code: resort casual.
The Ocean House offers a Sunday Jazz Brunch with unlimited sparkling wine, towering charcuterie, raw bar, and a la carte breakfast or lunch, like carrot cake pancakes, Prime Rib hash, or the classics: New England Clam Chowder or Lobster Roll. Musician Greg performs a combo of jazz, blues, and soul while you enjoy a glass of post-beach sparkling.
shutterstock
The Olympia Tea Room is another must for lunch and boasts a view of Taylor’s house on the hill, which is hard to miss in town (shown above). Don’t get too boozy at Ocean House because there’s more fun to be had in this tiny posh village. Hop back on your bike and head to the Watch Hill Lighthouse, a classic old lighthouse that separates the Atlantic Ocean from the Bay.
Photo: Napatree Point Conservation Area
On your way back, shop in the charming town for your summer capsule or coastal modern home goods, or take a nature walk at the Napatree Point Conservation Area and discover your inner bird watcher.
Coral Gables, Florida
shutterstock
Away from the South Beach crowds and bustling streets of Brickell is Coral Gables, located southwest of downtown Miami. With its architecture and charming streets, it’s easy to see why the Gables is nicknamed “The City Beautiful.” Stroll-friendly downtown Coral Gables is home to a number of restaurants and cafes. Enjoy a Ferrero Rocher croissant and eggs Benedict for brunch at Bachour, or stroll on over to Giralda Plaza where there is no shortage of dining options, from pasta and spritzes at Luca Osteria to Peruvian dishes at Divino Ceviche.
Coral Gables written by Alexandra Hurtado
Photo: Alexandra Hurtado
After satisfying your stomach, wander over to the locally-owned bookshop Books & Books or promenade along Miracle Mile, where you can shop or check and see if a show is happening at the Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre. No car? No problem. While Downtown Coral Gables is walkable, there is a trolley that makes getting around convenient, especially if it’s too hot out — you are in South Florida after all. One of the stops that you can hop off at is the Shops of Merrick Park, an outdoor mall featuring your favorite shops like Anthropologie, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Sephora.
shutterstock
Also located within Coral Gables is the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (pro tip: you'll need a car to get here).” Nearby you’ll also find Matheson Hammock Park, which has an atoll pool and boasts scenic views. Full of hidden gems, Coral Gables is an area worth exploring on your next visit to the Magic City.
Photo by Alexander Wark Feeney
Of course, there is more to the Gables than just dining and shopping. Nestled in the heart of Coral Gables is The Biltmore, a historic hotel that exudes elegance and glamour. An Instagram lover’s paradise! You can make a reservation for afternoon tea in the hotel’s grand lobby, or swing by one of The Biltmore's bars or restaurants.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.