Send Good Vibes With Our New Collection Of Greeting Cards!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Our new collection of greeting cards is here, and we're so excited to share it with you! We partnered with Moonpig to design an 11-card collection in B+C’s signature style. Moonpig allows you to personalize greeting cards and will mail them for you!
We worked with our in-house team to capture life’s special moments, from big birthdays to new homes to warm holiday wishes. Send them to family and friends and spread the love and joy this season. Right now you can snag a free card with code BRITCOFREE. Here’s a sneak peek!
Moonpig lets you write your own personal message – you can even use your own handwritten copy! Just submit a sample of your handwriting and type away. You can have the cards sent to you to mail out personally, or they’ll do it for you.
You can add personal photos on the outside or inside, as well as video and audio messages (via QR code). Your friends and family will love seeing and hearing you from afar.
Choose from a variety of designs, colors, and messages to find the perfect card for your friends and loved ones. Moonpig cards cost less than a regular card (sweet!), and you can add a gift card from a bunch of popular retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom, and Uber Eats.
Celebrate the milestones, big and small. From new homes to new jobs, there’s always a good reason to reach out to family and friends and connect in a meaningful way. Share those special moments with a thoughtful card that will absolutely make their day.
The holidays are just a couple zodiac seasons away! We have a selection of holiday greeting cards that we designed specifically for our B+C followers – and well, that we love too!
Have a reason to celebrate with a group? You can have friends and family sign your card by creating a Group Card.
Our beautiful new designs are ready to spread holiday cheer! Use promo code BRITCOFREE to get a free greeting card today.
Moonpig has Extra Large Cards too. Surprise your birthday loves on their special day with an extra large card that says all the things you love about them.
Check out the complete B+C x Moonpig greeting card collection. New customers can use code BRITCOFREE to spread love and joy to friends and family today!
Photography by Nicole Hill Gerulat
