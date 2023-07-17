The Best Mexican Grilled Chicken Street Tacos With Peach Salsa
Celebrate the season of summer grilling with international flavors and fresh ingredients. In our Taste to Escape series, we’re bringing unique recipes to your BBQ, like these Mexican Grilled Chicken Street Tacos. Featuring flavorfully spiced Just Bare® Hand-Trimmed Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, these easy-to-make grilled chicken tacos are topped with avocado, cilantro, red onion, cotija cheese, lime and a refreshingly delicious peach salsa. It’s the perfect combo to satisfy the whole family and your guests. Make it Taco Tuesday any day of the week!
Taking center stage in all of our summer grilling recipes is Just Bare® Chicken, which never uses antibiotics, added hormones or steroids, or added preservatives* – just nutritious protein that inspires so many amazing meals even kids will love. Ready to serve up the best grilled chicken tacos for your crew?
Here’s the recipe!
The Best Mexican Grilled Chicken Street Tacos With Peach Salsa featuring Just Bare® Hand-Trimmed Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs
Serve 4
Chicken Marinade
- 3 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 pkg Just Bare® Boneless, Skinless Chicken Thighs, rinsed and dried
Peach Salsa
- 2 peaches, cored and diced
- 2 small tomatoes, cored, seeded and diced
- 2 small tomatillos, cored, seeded and finely diced
- 1/4 red onion, diced
- 1/2 jalapeño, small dice, optional
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- salt and pepper
Taco Assembly
- 12 small corn or flour tortillas
- Olive oil
- Cotija cheese
- 2 limes, cut in halves or wedges
- Small bunch of cilantro, chopped
We’re inspired to make nutritious meals all summer long with Just Bare® Chicken. Grill these delicious tacos tonight or this weekend and check out our Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Sandwiches With Pineapple featuring Just Bare® Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast Fillets too. Happy grilling!
*Chicken used is raised with no antibiotics ever. **Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones or steroids in poultry.
Recipe development and photography by Nicole Hill Gerulat
