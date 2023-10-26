40 Easy Rotisserie Chicken Recipes To Make Tonight
Sometimes you just need something quick and easy to help you get through the week, and what better way to do that than cook rotisserie chicken recipes? They are one of the easiest meals you can possibly make. Even with a rise in grocery costs, a rotisserie chicken still only costs around $10 and will last you for days.
If, like us, you're enamored with rotisserie chicken, but get bored with it easily, you should consider jazzing it up a bit. These creative recipes are great for using up all your chicken in the most delicious ways possible! They also range from soup recipes to casseroles — both healthy and indulgent — so there's truly something for everyone here.
Mediterranean Chicken Skewers
Nobody will even be able to guess that you crafted these skewers out of rotisserie chicken once you drench them in a zest-herby marinade! Pair this recipe with some fresh veggies for a weeknight meal that's sure to shake things up. (via Brit + Co.)
Thai Chicken Bowls
You can totally prep these Thai-inspired protein bowls with leftover rotisserie chicken. Trust us, they'll save the day when you're tempted to lazily place a takeout order. (via Brit + Co.)
Whole30 Chicken Zoodle Soup
If you're looking for a soul-soothing rotisserie chicken recipe that's still diet-friendly, you've come to the right place. (via Brit + Co.)
Easy White Chicken Chili
Made in one pot, this spicy chili only takes 10 minutes to prep and is full of healthy ingredients and yummy leftover rotisserie chicken. Top it off with your favorite chili toppings! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Rotisserie Chicken Carnitas with Pineapple Salsa
Tacos are life, and this recipe definitely does them justice. If you hadn't previously thought of using your rotisserie chicken to make tacos, trust us — it has the perfect salty flavor and tender consistency to make some seriously bomb tacos. (via The Endless Meal)
Dill Pickle Chicken Salad
Shred up some rotisserie chicken, then combine it with mayo, mustard, pickles, celery, red onion, and dill for a pickle-clad flavor experience. Briny! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
30-Minute Creamy Chicken + Parmesan Sage Dumplings
For a cozy dish that can be made in one pot, this 30-minute soup tastes like it took all day to make. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Creamy Lemon Chicken Pasta
Rotisserie chicken makes this creamy lemon chicken pasta recipe really easy for busy weeknights. It comes together in just half an hour! (via Salt & Lavender)
Chicken Chilaquiles with Warm Corn Salsa
You'll devour every bite of this spice-filled dish. Chips topped with mounds of rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, corn salsa, and sour cream is always a mealtime win! (via Vikalinka)
Rotisserie Chicken Tacos with Avocado Crema
Rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, pickled red onions and cotija cheese make this simple yet delicious taco perfect for any time of the week. (via Cozy Cravings)
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
You can easily swap in rotisserie chicken into this cozy and amazing chicken pot pie soup recipe, paired with puff pastry bites. (via Barley & Sage)
Chinese Chicken Salad with Asian Peanut Salad Dressing
With a rotisserie chicken, this recipe is super quick to put together. That's good, because it certainly has a lot of ingredients: peanut butter, sesame oil, cabbage, Sriracha, bean sprouts, fried noodles and green onion, to name a few. (via RecipeTin Eats)
Loaded Cheesy Chicken + Potato Chowder
A potato, chicken, and cheese combo is simply unbeatable. Use rotisserie-style chicken to expedite your comfort food! (via Averie Cooks)
Southern Chicken Berry Salad
This classic chicken salad recipe has a tangy twist with sweet and tart dried berries and cherries. It makes a great lunch for the week!(via A Spicy Perspective)
One Pan Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet
This super yummy, awesomely cheesy skillet is the perfect medium for using up your leftover rotisserie chicken. You'll even get to skip the first few steps of this OG recipe, since they involve cooking the chicken. Yay for fewer steps! (via Heather Likes Food)
Chicken Fried Rice
Throw in some hand-torn shreds of that leftover rotisserie chicken you've got in your fridge to craft the *perfect* fried rice. This recipe might be quite close to beating your favorite takeout spot! (via Completely Delicious)
Japanese Chicken Udon Soup with Bok Choy
Udon noodles are thick, wheat-based noodles traditionally served in Japanese soups. This particular recipe pairs them with bok choy — and works perfectly with a fresh rotisserie chicken. (via Jessica Gavin)
Buffalo Quinoa Bowl Recipe Using Rotisserie Chicken
Want to take your rotisserie chicken to the next level? Put it in a healthy power bowl. Avocado, onion, leafy greens and brown rice pack plenty of nutrition, and cilantro sprinkled over top gives the entire bowl a pop of flavor. (via Joyful Healthy Eats)
Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup
Speaking of soups, you can have the comforting, warming feeling of chicken noodle soup without having to eat it out of a can. Just pick up a rotisserie chicken (or use some leftovers), add noodles and veggies, and you're done. (via Eazy Peazy Mealz)
20-Minute Tuscan Chicken with Penne Pasta
If you've got 20 minutes to spare, you can make this one-pot penne pasta with a warm rotisserie chicken. In addition to the meat and pasta, it showcases the flavors of tomato, oregano, thyme, spinach, basil and Parmesan cheese. (via Gal on a Mission)
Balsamic Chicken Salad with Lemon Quinoa
This detoxifying, nutrient-packed power bowl is one of the healthiest ways to prepare your rotisserie chicken. The meat and quinoa are packed with protein, while olives, tomatoes and leafy greens give you antioxidants and nutrients. Bonus points for the detoxifying lemon drizzled over top. (via Cafe Delites)
Southwest Chicken + Quinoa Bake
This rotisserie chicken recipe is made in one dish only, saving you mass amounts of time. Plus, you can leverage leftover to make it?! Sounds like a win-win to us. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Easy Cheesy Chicken Pasta
Easy and cheesy?! That's all we need to hear. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
BBQ Chicken Sliders
To simplify this recipe, just use rotisserie chicken and store-bought barbecue sauce. Either way, it's gonna be delish. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Healthy Chicken Enchiladas
This healthy dinner recipe is also free from dairy and gluten, making it an excellent contender for everyone at the table. Don't waste time using fresh chicken if you already have a rotisserie on-hand! (via Clean Cuisine)
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
One of the most classic uses of chicken is to combine it with mayo, grapes, and celery, and stuff it inside a fresh croissant. This super simple recipe plays up all of the flavors of the sammie for a light, tasty and fresh on-the-go lunch or dinner. (via Life in the Lofthouse)
One Pot Gnocchi with Spinach and Rotisserie Chicken
You'll need a cast-iron skillet to make this uber-delicious dish. Gnocchi is a dumpling-like pasta that's so soft and yummy, it seems tailor-made for pairing with this comforting recipe. (via Chew Out Loud)
Shredded Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
This chicken sammie is the perfect accompaniment for a side of tomato soup. You could also sub the Texas toast out for a whole-wheat bun, if you're feeling healthy. (via Yellow Bliss Road)
Easy Chicken Pot Pie
This comforting pot pie is super easy to make, as it allows you to use plenty of shortcuts (store-bought crust and rotisserie chicken, for example). Bonus tip: pair it with a side salad, and this bad boy will give you sustenance for an entire week. (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)
White Bean Chicken Chili Soup
This Southwestern-inspired soup is warming, nutritious, hearty and ridiculously easy to make. The flavors of corn, broth, black beans, tomatoes and chicken make for a classic combo. This is a great soup to make ahead of time and bring to work throughout the week. (via Hip Foodie Mom)
Rotisserie Chicken + Broccoli Stir Fry
If you're looking for a yummy, nutritious andlow-carb dinner that also happens to be super easy to prepare, look no further than this stir fry. Picking up a ready-made rotisserie chicken makes preparing this dinner even easier. To make it gluten-free, use tamari in place of regular soy sauce. (via Natasha's Kitchen)
One-Pot Chicken, Bacon, + Ranch Pasta
Make this rich and indulgent pasta dish in just one pan — and in about 30 minutes (yay!). We recommend using rotini pasta in this meal, but you could also use macaroni or fusilli. (via Pillsbury)
BBQ Chicken Tacos
These flavorful tacos are actually inspired by California Pizza Kitchen's BBQ Chicken Salad. Turning salads into taco recipes? Don't mind if we do! (via Lovely Little Kitchen)
Veggie-Loaded Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
This casserole might appear unhealthy at first glance, but it's actually a lot more nutritious than you think. Instead of cream, it's made with Greek yogurt, which offers tons more protein and a lot fewer calories. (via Project Meal Plan)
Baked Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Buffalo chicken finds a new tasty home in these simple egg rolls. You'll definitely expedite the cooking time by using rotisserie chicken! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Thai Peanut Chicken + Noodles
Rotisserie chicken means this sweet and spicy dish can be made in half an hour. (via Culinary Hill)
Easy Burrito Bowls with Rotisserie Chicken
After a long day at work, you might feel like picking up some Chipotle for dinner. But this alternative is way cheaper, and the rotisserie chicken will last you days. We think this is far superior. If you're feeling fancy, prep some homemade cilantro lime rice to go with it. (viaCookies & Cups)
Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
This tasty recipe is full of goodies (yes, those are corn flakes on top!), and easy to put together. Just pop it in the oven and bake for about 30 minutes, and it's ready to go. (via Mom on Time Out)
Creamy Chicken Corn Chowder with Bacon
Loaded with corn, potatoes, zucchini, and chicken, this chowder is topped with bacon. (via Barley & Sage)
Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Super easy and incredibly comforting, this chicken tortilla soup is a perfect weeknight meal. (via Salt & Lavender)
