The Latest On Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The most notable news from our resident popstar BFF Taylor Swift (aside from her record-breaking Eras Tour movie, of course) is her most recent boyfriend update. Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were first linked after Travis tried to give the singer his phone number during one of her concerts this year. And after a few NFL games, getaway car rides, and restaurant takeovers later, it looks like this potential relationship isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Here's a timeline on everything we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's potential relationship!
A Timeline Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship
Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images
September, 24 2023 - Taylor Swift Started Attending Kansas City Chiefs Games
Taylor Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games this year, seemingly after an indirect invite from Travis Kelce himself. When Taylor played her Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium (the Chiefs' home stadium), Travis tried to give her a friendship with his number on it.
“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his brother after Jason during an episode of their New Heights podcast. “I was a little butt hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”
Considering Taylor Swift has now gone to a few Chiefs games — and nearly broken the internet — we're pretty sure he's not upset anymore!
On September 24, Taylor Swift watched the NFL game with Travis' mom Donna. After the football game on September 24 — in which Taylor sat with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, and created (another) pop culture phenomenon with a single photo — not only did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave the Arrowhead Stadium locker room together, but they also drove away in Travis' convertible!
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
October 1, 2023 - Taylor Brought Some Friends To Watch The Chiefs
On October 1, she was joined by all-star BFF's Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets. While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn't leave the stadium together after *this* game was over, the fact that Taylor was surrounded by so many of her friends feels like they're there to support something special.
And we'd be remiss not to mention a few easter eggs while we're at it! This feels so much like a callback to Taylor's 1989 era, where she spent a ton of 2013-2015 hanging with her friends in the coolest NYC spots. Plus, the fact she's wearing all black (and some edgy accessories on her shorts) while we all speculate on what she's up to and who she's dating, not too dissimilar from her Reputation era. 👀
Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images
October 12, 2023 — Taylor Swift Makes A Good First Impression
We know Taylor always tries to make a good impression (hello "Mirrorball!"), but it turns out, she also makes a good impression without even trying.
The first time Taylor met Travis Kelce's dad Ed, he noticed how genuine she was when she started helping around the suite. “She gets up to go get a drink or somethin,g and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around," he tells People. “And I'm just thinking, 'I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off.' And that really to me said a whole lot.”
Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
October 14, 2023 - Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Were On SNL
Yes, Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce were both on the October 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. The couple attended the SNL afterparty together and fans were very quick to spot how much the football player took care of the singer. He opened her door, made sure she was okay, and reportedly even told a bodyguard that he could step aside. When I first saw the images, they looked so much like a rom-com cover to me that I thought they were photoshopped!
Then on Sunday night, Travis and Taylor were seen in New York City again as they made their way into a restaurant (once again holding hands!). It might be important for Swifties to note that both of Taylor's outfits are black, edgy, and very Reputation...I can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve!
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images
October 19, 2023 Travis Apparently Plans To Visit Taylor On Her International Tour
ETreported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "all in" on this relationship, according to a source. They told the outlet that Travis intends to head to Buenos Aires, Argentina while he's on a bye-week for the Kansas City Chiefs. We hope he's able to give her those friendship bracelets this time! 😘
Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images
October 22, 2023 - Taylor Swift Is Improving Travis Kelce's Game
After the 31-17 win on October 22, Kansas City Chiefs' coach Andy Reid mentioned how much Taylor's influencing Travis' game during a press conference. He notes that Travis' performance is only improving and that “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”
Image via @chiara_ / Instagram
The October 22 game also appears to be the couple's official hard launch. Mecole Hardman Jr.'s girlfriend Chariah Gordon posted a series of photos with Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce after the game — including this one where Taylor's kissing Travis on the cheek! Swoon!
So, what's the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't made any announcements about their potential relationship. But after Taylor Swift started attending the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL games — and kissing certain cheeks 👀 — everyone's *definitely* wondering whether they're about to make their relationship official.
How old is Taylor Swift and how old is Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were born in 1989, making them both 33 years old. After Travis and Taylor left Arrowhead Stadium together, some Swifties noticed Travis was wearing a blue and white set, and wondered whether it served as a 1989 (Taylor's Version) double release Easter egg.
Check back here for the latest update on Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce!
Lead photo by Elsa/Getty Images
