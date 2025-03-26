Gwenyth Paltrow Just Shut Down Meghan Markle Feud Rumors With 5 Words

The internet loves pitting celebrities against each other because people were convinced Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle had a growing rivalry. For a while, we wondered if something was wrong since the growing "evidence" about it seemed to confirm suspicions. But no one could've predicted how quickly the CEO of Goop and With Love, Meghan host would shut down rumors.

Although we didn't see this coming, we're glad Gwyneth decided to poke holes in the "theories" about her alleged feud with Meghan.

Scroll to revisit the rumors that led to Gwyneth Paltrow & Meghan Markle's epic collab

Wait, why did people think Gwyneth Paltrow & Meghan Markle were feuding? Adam Rose/Netflix People have been finding ways to rip With Love, Meghan to shreds and have accused Meghan of copying Pamela Anderson's Pamela's Cooking with Love show (via Page Six). PEOPLEalso alludes to a growing call out that Meghan's show imitates Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop. However, the source of Gwyneth and Meghan's rumored feud stems from a reel Paltrow posted a few days ago. Giving us a peek at what feels like a "soft girl" morning, Gwyneth made "gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon #boyfriendbreakfast," per her caption and gave her dog sweet kisses. While some of the comments appreciated a glimpse into her life, some people couldn't help but bring up Meghan Markle. Here's a few of the standout comments: "I was not a Paltrow fan, until today. This is what authenticity looks like. ♥️ the background song (super trolling Meghan Markle) was a nice touch. Gwyneth’s own home (not a rented mansion) actually cooking like we all do and broke a yolk 🤦🏻♀️ Love it. I’m here for it."

"Meghan has become the laughing stock of the world. It doesn’t take much to shade her these days😂"

"It's bad enough that women are pitted against each other but it's unforgivable when women do it themselves. I thought Gwyneth had more class but I guess she was just acting."

How did Gwyneth shut down the rumors? According to PEOPLE's recent article, Gwyneth sat down to chat with her fans via Instagram Stories yesterday to answer a series of questions from fans. One person asked, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?" Gwyneth didn't waste time by saying, "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever," before asking someone, "Do you understand this?" As she moved the camera over, Meghan could be seen eating with a smile on her face. Her responses indicated she didn't know what people were talking about either.

Has Gwyneth addressed the similarities between Goop and 'With Love, Meghan?' In her Vanity Fair interview, Gwyneth didn't hesitate to share how she really feels about Meghan. She said, "[if] there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them." But, what stands out is what the actress and entrepreneur said next. "I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try." Specifically, her mother, actress Blythe Danner, imparted valuable wisdom to her during her younger days that Gwyneth remembers well. During a moment of jealousy, she made a comment about another young woman to which Blythe said, "Another woman is never your competition" because she knows "what is right for you will find you." Thank God for moms who raise their daughters to be girls girl!

Follow us on Facebook for more celebrity news!