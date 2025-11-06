Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Return To Acting In Lily Collins' New Amazon Comedy

is returning to acting! The Duchess of Sussex, who previously starred in the beloved series Suits, hasn't acted since she marriedin 2018 (she does have her ownon Netflix, but she hasn't appeared onscreen in a fictionalized story). Not only is the Duchess finally ready for her closeup again, but she's also appearing alongside Emily in Paris' Lily Collins in Amazon MGM Studios' Close Personal Friends. We've got the full scoop so keep scrolling to see Meghan Markle back on set!

Is Meghan Markle currently acting?

After a hiatus, Meghan Markle is acting again! The Duchess will make an appearance as herself in Amazon's new movie Close Personal Friends. The Sun first reported the news, but an insider told People on November 5 that "Meghan was on the set today. She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth."

She sounds like she's right at home!

A studio source also told The Sun, "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right."

"It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," they continued. "Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement. Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”