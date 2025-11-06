She previously said she'd "absolutely" never act again.
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Return To Acting In Lily Collins' New Amazon Comedy
Here's everything you need to know about Close Personal Friends, and Meghan Markle's return to acting.
Is Meghan Markle currently acting?
After a hiatus, Meghan Markle is acting again! The Duchess will make an appearance as herself in Amazon's new movie Close Personal Friends. The Sun first reported the news, but an insider told People on November 5 that "Meghan was on the set today. She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth."
She sounds like she's right at home!
A studio source also told The Sun, "This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers but this one felt right."
"It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water and seeing how she enjoys being back on set," they continued. "Everyone involved is super-excited, and have been sworn to secrecy about her involvement. Prince Harry is, of course, really supportive and quite simply wants Meghan to do whatever brings her joy.”
What movie is Meghan Markle in?
The movie Close Personal Friends is Amazon MGM Studios' latest movie, and according to THR, it's a comedy about a couple who go on a trip to Santa Barbara and end up meeting a famous couple.
Meghan's return to acting comes after she told Variety in 2022, "I’m done [with acting]. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."
Well, it's so good to see her on a set again!
Who else is in the Close Personal Friends cast?
Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix
The Close Personal Friends cast has some of our favorite names! Here's the full list so far:
- Brie Larson
- Lily Collins
- Jack Quaid
- Henry Golding
- Meghan Markle
Where is Close Personal Friends filming?
The movie is currently filming in Pasadena, California.
