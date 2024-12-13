Meghan Markle Is Still A "Hot Topic" — 6 Totally Unfair Reasons The Public Loves To Hate Her
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Besides Princess Diana, I never kept up with the Royals until Prince Harry and Meghan Marklebecame one of media's new fixations. It seems like most of the world was shocked when the former bachelor announced he was ready to get married for a number of reasons — but nothing seemed more puzzling to others than learning who he was in love with: Megan Markle.
It didn't take long for inflammatory comments about her to find their way into public articles and online social platforms. There's been disparaging ideology tossed around about her attitude, the fact she's older than Harry, and more. As a black woman who knows she'll never marry into a royal family, I've always wondered what it is about her that makes people bristle. I'm not 100% sure, but I have a few theories about why she's such a hot topic.
6 seriously unfair reasons it feels like people can't stand Meghan Markle
1. She Had A Career In Hollywood Prior To Marrying Prince Harry
Unique Nicole/Getty Images
Before Meghan married Prince Harry, she was an actress in Hollywood. She appeared in episodes of 90210, CSI: Miami, and more notably, Suits. According To Business Insider, she was also one of the "briefcase girls" on Deal or No Deal. However, she didn't mind stepping away from her career once she and Harry got engaged.
While royals are born into their dynasty, Meghan worked to build hers. It almost feels like people have questioned, "How dare this silly American actress think she deserves to marry into the Royal family?" While she's a celebrity to us, they're treating her as less than because she had to earn it. Tell me how that makes sense!
2. Classism & Racism Give Way To Nasty Behavior
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
If you're still saying you "don't see color" in 2024 and refuse to understand race does matter, you're perpetuating a narrative that likes to ignore the reality of being considered a minority in the public's eyes. What's interesting is that Meghan is biracial — she's both black and white — and yet she's still subject to off-putting, racial comments about her.
Think about about it like this: British monarchy is incredibly antiquated (and some even think it should be abolished), where one (white) leader acts as a figurehead and inherits power over the whole country just because of the family they were born into. So, when Meghan revealed to Oprah that there were “concerns and conversations" about "how dark" their son's skin would be when he was born — it's both shocking and unfortunately unsurprising. Of course a system rooted in whiteness would seek to perpetuate that same whiteness.
Meghan's Blackness in a culture of white supremacy will always be problematic to those who haven't unlearned racism. And honestly? That's just the tip of the racist, classist iceberg.
3. The Media Treats Meghan Markle Differently Than Kate Middleton
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
BuzzFeed News actually put together a list of 20 headlines that showed a stark difference in how the media treats them and it had my jaw on the floor. I knew there seemed to be a pattern with how the media likes to look at them, but seeing it in black and white genuinely makes me sick to my stomach. Just look at these articles from Daily Mail and Mirror:
- Prince William & Kate were praised for creating companies in 2014 while Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were accused of trying to "cash in" on their royal titles
- Kate gets brownie points for coordinating with the Queen while Meghan is basically called incompetent for an alleged style faux pas
Let's get one thing straight: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are two different women. There's nothing that indicates they're going to 100% mirror each other's actions, but people seem to love using Kate Middleton as an example of why Meghan Markle gets everything wrong. Not only is that unfair to Meghan, it's also tasteless to rope Kate into harmful opinions.
4. Prince Harry Chose To Publicly Protect Her
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
I still don't know why this is such a shock to people considering Prince Harry witnessed how awful the British media was to his mother. You know, Princess Diana? The same woman whose life was cut horribly short as she tried to get away from pesky paparazzi?
When it was apparent the media wasn't going to stop sharing harmful things about his wife, Prince Harry made sure to publicly speak out against it. He was quoted as saying, "I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," and "Part of this job is putting on a brave face but, for me and my wife, there is a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue" (via BBC). Unfortunately, people took it as an "us or her" kind of thing, creating a narrative that Meghan Markle forced Prince Harry to defend her.
I may not be the brightest crayon in the box, but I always assumed it's common sense for romantic partners to protect each other in situations where unfair treatment happens. I'm nowhere near famous and my fiancé has spoken up several times when someone's done something disrespectful in public. However, I think because people are used to the old guard's 'rules' that Meghan should put on a brave face and deal with it, rather than be the real, raw human that she is.
5. Meghan & Prince Harry Left The Royal Family
Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
In an unprecedented move, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the royal family in 2020. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," a portion of their official statement read.
According to BBC, the couple didn't talk to anyone prior to making their decision which is believed to have caused an uproar. Yet, another BBC article sheds light on how difficult it was for them to navigate with so much negative attention from the press. Although Meghan knew to expect some pushback, she at least hoped "it would be fair."
6. She & Prince Harry Aren't Afraid To Reframe Their Own Narratives
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Still, Meghan and Prince Harry have been doing their best to take control of their own narratives despite the media's blatant attempts to paint them as villainous beings. In 2021, the couple finally opened up about life as royals during an interview with Oprah Winfrey— you know, where the famous "Were you silent, or were you silenced?" question comes from. After that, Meghan and Prince Harry decided to share their own documentary in 2022 to give their own perspectives about their lives with Prince Harry writing his own memoir, Spare, the next year.
Some people felt the couple wasn't doing a good job of escaping the press when they decided to publicly speak up, but it's important to remember two things can be true. The kind of privacy they requested stemmed from the invasive articles, opinions, and paparazzi photos — so it makes sense that they would use that same insatiable press to push their side of the story to the public at large. However, it feels like people assume this is the life Meghan earned by marrying into the royal family — one full of media and criticism and more — and it's upsetting when she actually addresses her perspective, shattering that illusion they've built about celebrity and royalty.
Also, it's not lost on me that one of their neighbors recently enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame by claiming Meghan doesn't provide anything to the Montecito neighborhood they live in (via Page Six). I'm not sure why people feel they're entitled to her time and energy so she can prove she's worthy of their positive opinions, but this feels seeped in "I need a real hobby." Her presence does not exist for your pleasure.
I'm sure someone will see the headline of this article and recommit to their negative feelings about Meghan Markle, but at least there's one less horrific and unfair article about her that exists online.
Follow us on Facebook for more entertainment news.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.