Okay, Duchess Sussex!

Meghan Markle’s “Controversial” Netflix Show Just Got Renewed For Season 2

meghan markle with love meghan renewed for season 2
Jake Rosenberg/Netflix
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsMar 07, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

Love it or hate it, Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan series has been renewed for Season 2. It's the talk of the internet with fans and critics alike chiming in with their opinions about seeing her embrace a "soft girl" era. But before we dive into what people have been saying about the new Netflix show, we're dishing out what's to come once everyone gets their season 1 fix.

P.s. We're also dishing about her controversial name change 👀.

Keep scrolling to learn about Season 2 of With Love, Meghan — and what you might've missed during Season 1!

Is 'With Love, Meghan' really renewed for Season 2?

with love, meghan renewed for season 2

Jenna Peffley/Netflix

This is not a drill. With Love, Meghan has been greenlit for Season 2 at Netflix with the media giant confirming the news themselves. The host of the show also shared the huge news on Instagram just mere hours ago.

Her caption reads: "Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix."

Has a release date been shared?

with love, meghan renewed for season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

The news is still fresh so we'll have to wait longer to see when Meghan will be back with more feel-good tips about how to romanticize your life.

Who's made an appearance on 'With Love, Meghan' Season 1?

with love, meghan

Courtesy of Netflix

Guests like Mindy Kaling, Daniel Martin, Abigail Spencer, and Alice Waters have appeared on the show. From engaging in fun conversations to making memorable recipes together, Meghan and her guests seemed like they enjoying each other's company.

What's up with Meghan's name change?

with love, meghan renewed for season 2

Justin Coit/Netflix

During a segment where Meghan and Mindy Kaling were talking, the latter appeared "shocked" when something she said was corrected. She kept calling Meghan by her former name to which the latter said, "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle.' You know, I'm Sussex now."

As reported by E! News, Mindy hasn't thought twice about the moment. "You know, I had a great time...We were making sandwiches and then they’ll push in on my face on TikTok and they’ll be like, ‘Look at this emotion you felt,'" she said during an appearance on The View. She added, "...and I honestly didn’t even remember it because we shot it like nine months ago."

How do people feel about 'With Love, Meghan?'

with love, meghan renewed for season 2

Courtesy of Netflix

Some people are thrilled about With Love, Meghan while others feel the Sussex isn't relatable. A Screen Rant article begins by saying, "...the series comes across as a wealthy socialite playing house, while the world is forced to stand by and watch how the other half lives."

However, Glamour thinks otherwise. "What’s not to love about the Montecito landscape, or the ASMR-inducing scene when Markle and her beekeeper are filmed double-straining their freshly harvested golden honey dripping indulgently down into a bowl, or the soothing sounds of Markle’s voice as she walks you through her favorite ways to make a houseguest feel spoiled and special."

No matter where you stand, Meghan's not giving up on sharing recipes and what she considers to be fun conversations.

