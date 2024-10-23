We're All Old — Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Have Officially Both Moved Out
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Gwyneth Paltrow's kids were destined to be in the spotlight the moment she announced the name "Apple." Unique name choices aside, we've watched Gwyneth's kids grow up over the past couple decades. Given all this time, I shouldn't be so surprised to find out these "little ones" are in college now, but WOW — I guess this means we're all officially old now.
Wondering what Apple and Moses are up to these days? Here's everything you need to know about them — including how Gwyneth's processing the "empty nest" life.
How many kids does Gwyneth Paltrow have?
MJ Kim/Getty Images
Gwyneth has two children — Apple and Moses Martin — with her ex-husband Chris Martin. She's been very vocal about them throughout the years, so it's totally bittersweet to see how fast they've grown.
How old are Gwyneth Paltrow's kids?
Harry How/Getty Images
Apple is currently 20 while Moses is — gulp! — 18 years old. I told you time flew by fast!
Why did Gwyneth name her daughter Apple?
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
How gorgeous is Apple? She's the perfect blend of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, giving her a stunning visage that channels Tyra Banks' 'smize.' But many people have wondered why Gwyneth decided to name her Apple. In 2004, she sat down with Oprah Winfrey to dish about the inspiration behind her daughter's name, and we can't help but fully stan the meaning.
"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple.' It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me," she said. "Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."
Gwyneth went on to explain that even though the name sparked "international outrage," she'd actually heard of a few other Apples out in the world since then! Still, we know this Apple's been one-of-a-kind since day one. Gwyneth said, "The first morning we woke up together in the hospital bed, and we were facing each other, and I opened my eyes, and she's got these huge blue eyes...She was just staring at me with this unbelievable intensity."
Name aside, it's clear Apple Martin was destined to be unique!
How has Gwyneth Paltrow approached motherhood over the years?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Last year, Gwyneth talked about what made her put acting on the back burner — and it was probably the realest thing she could've said as a mom. "Well, it's kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born," she admitted to PEOPLE. "When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, 'I'm not sure that I want to do this so much as a career. I definitely don't want to...I'm not going to go away for months on end,'" she remembers thinking.
In 2021, the Goop founder also opened up about becoming a stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk's two children — Isabella and Brody. Talking to actress Gabrielle Union — who's also been vocal about her own parenting journey — on The Goop Podcast, Gwyneth said, "When I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S–t, I have no idea how to do this." However, she added that stepping into that role was an "interesting challenge" and that she's "learned so much" about herself.
Where do Gwyneth Paltrow's kids go to college?
Getty Images
Apple has been at Vanderbilt University for the past two years (The Zoe Report). Located in Nashville, Tennessee, it's well over 2,000 miles away from where Gwyneth lives in California (via US Weekly). On the other hand, Moses goes to college at Brown University (via News Week) which is even further away — as in a little over 3,000 miles far.
As a first-time mom, I can only imagine how it feels to know the babies you've raised are so far away!
How does Gwyneth Paltrow feel about having an empty nest?
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Being a mom is a wild ride of emotions whether you're a celebrity like Gwyneth Paltrow or not. Gwyneth revealed her feelings about her kids no longer living at home during a Q&A session she had on her Instagram stories Tuesday. Someone asked, "How's life as a free bird?" according to PEOPLE, and it made Gwyneth reflect about her outlook. After she thanked the person for their question, she said, "It's very different. I have waves of grief and sadness."
From pregnancy to the newborn stage to the land of unruly teenagers, there's never a time where things like mom guilt cease to exist. But more often than not, moms have an overwhelming amount of love for their kids and experience a new pang of hurt when they leave home and leave an "empty nest". It's something Gwyneth Paltrow's finding herself dealing with now that her babies are now adults and don't live with her anymore.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
But it's not all doom and gloom! Now that Gwyneth Paltrow's kids are finding their way in the world as young adults, she's entering a season where she's learning more about herself. "I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven't felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids," Gwyneth shared. "Like, a little more space and imagination, maybe. A little more inner space for what I might want to do that day, stuff like that. So, it's evolving. It's interesting."
How do you feel about Gwyneth Paltrow's comments about having an empty nest? Let us know on Facebook!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.