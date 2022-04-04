The Latest Häagen-Dazs Flavors Are Based On Your Favorite City Treats
If you adore the lure of big city life, then it’s safe to say you’re going to dig (into) the latest drop from Häagen-Dazs. Their new City Sweets collection combines the classic Häagen-Dazs ice cream flavors we all know and love with tasty, decadent mix-ins inspired by savory and sweet treats you’d find from city street vendors. (You know, the snacks you grab when you’re out and about hitting the pavement.) The result: nostalgic, comforting, and delectable flavors that transport you to your favorite urban oasis—or the city that holds your heart—with just one bite. What’s more, Häagen-Dazs has completely revamped their look for this rollout, bringing in Brooklyn-based artist Jade Purple Brown to create vibrant pop art-inspired packaging.
Now, for the newest Häagen-Dazs flavors on the (city) block:
Dulce de Leche Churro
As if Häagen-Dazs’s beloved Dulce de Leche ice cream wasn’t enough of a delight, this reimagined street dessert version takes it up a notch. With crispy, cinnamon-dusted churro pieces and a decadent dulce de leche sauce swirled in, this flavor will be a hit with any and all caramel lovers. And it also comes in an ice cream bar form for snacking on the go.
Black & White Cookie
Black & White cookies have long been a staple in big cities—most notably in New York, where they’re the stuff of local legend. Häagen-Dazs’s new Black & White Cookie flavor includes their classic Vanilla Bean ice cream and soft, cakey cookies mixed with ribbons of rich chocolate frosting. For chocolate and vanilla lovers, this flavor is an equal opportunist.
Coffee Chocolate Brownie
There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who would do anything for a scoop of Häagen-Dazs Coffee ice cream and those who are about to love the latest iteration, which is last-meal worthy (IYKYK). The City Sweets version of this iconic flavor combines that rich, java flavor with ingredients that elevate the texture tenfold. Gooey brownie pieces, espresso fudge sauce, crunchy cocoa nibs… need we say more?
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel
Few pairings rival the perfection of chocolate and peanut butter, but add pretzels to the mix and it’s game, set, match. This flavor has it all—the creamy peanut butter, the salt, the crunchy pretzels—all packed into a scoop of HD’s velvety Chocolate ice cream. Sweet and salty dessert enthusiasts will fall head over heels for this one, also available in a milk-chocolate-coated bar iteration.
Summer Berry Cake Pop
Summer Berry Cake Pop was created for fans of fruit and cake-forward sweets. This flavor is luscious and fresh, with a mixture of Strawberry and Sweet Cream ice creams and dotted with fluffy cake pieces and tangy raspberry sauce. For people who crave the taste of juicy, tart berries and vanilla cake, you’ve just found your new fave. The limited-edition bar version of this flavor, Summer Berry Waffle Ice Cream Bar, is enrobed in a chocolate shell topped with waffle pieces. Um, yes, please.
Find luxury around every corner—dip into creamy, dreamy magic from the City Sweets collection at Haägen-Dazs.com.