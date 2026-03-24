If you give us a dessert menu, our eyes will always float over to the most chocolatey option. We just can't help it! Not only does chocolate help strengthen your heart health (thank you, antioxidants!) but it's also a great option for parties and get-togethers of any kind. Since chocolate can range from bitter to super sweet, everyone can find a chocolate recipe that they want to eat over and over and over again.



We love that the rich flavor and smooth consistency of chocolate makes it a decadent dessert choice, even if we're just eating a bowl of fondue. But that's the best thing about chocolate recipes —they're easy, they're quick, and they always taste good.

You can eat these 50 chocolate recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, because everyone knows there's nothing better than having chocolate all day long.

Chocolatey Small Bites Brit + Co Vegan Peppermint Chocolate Bars If you're a big Andes mints fan, then this recipe's for you. Our favorite little known fact is that they're vegan.

Chocolate Raspberry Panna Cotta Cups These creamy, bite-sized desserts are the perfect treat for after dinner, after work, or anytime you want one, really.

Chocolate PB+J Banana Bites We already know that chocolate, banana, and peanut butter go well together, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy the combo outside of a sandwich. Case in point: these sweet treats.

Homemade Chocolate Bonbons With raspberries, marshmallows, and white chocolate, this is the perfect Valentine's Day dessert.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Easter Egg Fudge Peanut butter fudge is about to become your new favorite dessert. Add edible glitter for Valentine's Day, colorful sprinkles for Easter, and red, white, and blue crystals for Fourth of July.

Hot Chocolate on a Stick We're all about hot cocoa mix-ins during the holiday season, but add a romantic flair by filling some heart-shaped silicone molds with melted chocolate. You can use them for hot cocoa or just eat them right off the stick.

Conversation Heart Bark Valentine's Day just got a lot sweeter thanks to this recipe. You can make chocolate bark with all kinds of additions like seeds and berries, or swap your go-to hearts for the Friends conversation hearts instead.

Vegan Dark Chocolate Truffles You can make this vegan chocolate recipe in just five steps, which might just make it the easiest upscale dessert ever.

Chocolate-Covered Cheese Bites Thirty minutes (or faster if you stick them in the freezer) is all you need to turn cheese and melted chocolate into your new favorite snack.

Hollow Chocolate Confetti Eggs Get a jump on your Easter prep by perfecting confetti eggs that are filled with all your favorite candy.

Sprinkle Dipped Chocolate Hearts Get the best of both worlds with this chocolate recipe that features milk and white chocolate. Plus, pink sprinkles, which are arguably the most important.

Chocolate Orange Truffles Chocolate and orange make a delicious combo, and these truffles pair them together in very a satisfying bite.

Star-Studded Dark Chocolate Cake Bites If you prefer dark chocolate to milk chocolate for a little less sweetness, then you must try these cake bites. The perfect portion size and a starry garnish? Count us in.

Hot Chocolate & Other Chocolate Drinks Jacques Torres’ Famous Hot Chocolate You can't go wrong with a mug of hot cocoa on a cold winter night, but our best tip? Add just a sprinkle of sea salt to cut the sweetness.

Spiked Pumpkin Hot Chocolate Even when it's not PSL season, you can still enjoy this hot cocoa that features pumpkin pie spice, dark chocolate, and rum.

Easy-to-Make Amaretto Mocha This drink will warm you down to your toes, thanks to the combo of amaretto liquor and hot coffee.

Chocolate Martini Sweeten up your happy hour with what's basically boozy chocolate milk. Yes, please.

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate If you thought red velvet cake was your favorite dessert, wait until you try this colorful cocoa take on the recipe. The salted caramel marshmallows make for the perfect finishing touch.

Nutella Hot Chocolate + Marshmallow Sandwiches Grilled marshmallow sandwiches are our new favorite snack, and we might add some Nutella and PB in there too.

Spiked Chocolate Espresso This flavorful sip will give you energy and help you unwind, which makes it the perfect drink for your 5 to 9 routine.

Chocolate Brownies Boozy Baileys Brownies With the sweetness from the brownie and the edge from the Bailey's, you won't regret spiking this dessert. Feel free to dye your frosting whatever color you want.

Decadent Potato Chip Brownies We already know from chocolate covered bacon that the salt + chocolate combo can't be beat, but the potato chip crumbles on these brownies take things to the next level.

Guinness S’more Brownies If chocolate is your favorite part of a s'more, baking marshmallows and graham crackers into your go-to brownie recipe only makes sense.

Healthy Brownies Don't be scared by the fact that this chocolate recipe calls for black beans — you'll barely even taste them.

Chocolate Cookies, Cakes, Breads, & Donuts Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookies Not a huge fan of stuffing your cookies with snickerdoodle spread? Opt for peanut butter for a chocolate and PB masterpiece or Nutella for some extra cocoa.

Red Wine Pear Cake With Chocolate Ganache Rich, delicious ganache gets stuffed between two chocolate cakes for an extra dose of cocoa. Pears add the perfect amount of tart flavor.

Baked Hot Chocolate Doughnuts Dark chocolate chips, espresso powder, and creamy coconut milk all in the same glaze? Say no more.

Cherry Chocolate Oatmeal Banana Bread Cherries and oatmeal prevent this banana bread from tasting too sweet, but if you're a serious chocaholic, feel free to add cocoa powder into the mix.

No-Bake Snickers Cake Turn your favorite candy bar into a full-on dessert thanks to this chocolate recipe. A pre-made pound cake means that you don't even need to open your oven.

Vegan Miso Chocolate Cake This cake makes all kinds of ingredient swaps for a healthier dessert (like oat milk for regular milk and maple syrup for sugar), but it also includes chia seeds which can improve your heart health.

Molten Chocolate Cookie This single-serve chocolate recipe tastes amazing on its own, or when shared with a loved one.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes A dollop of raspberry jam on top of these cupcakes brings a fruity, tart touch that keeps you from being overwhelmed by the rich chocolate.

Cherry-Chocolate Covered Donuts All you need for this cherry glaze is cherry preserves and powdered sugar. Go ahead and save some extra to glaze some cookies and cakes, too.

Double Chocolate Banana Pumpkin Bread We love eating breakfast for dinner, but what about dessert for breakfast? This pumpkin chocolate bread is perfect for anytime of day.

Creative Chocolate Recipes DIY Chocolate Toolbox This chocolate recipe gives you a legitimate excuse to play with your food. Who can resist?!

Samoa Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Popcorn Girl Scout Cookie season can last all year with this chocolate, caramel, coconut popcorn. Our mouths are watering.

Aphrodisiac-Packed Pots de Crème Consider this your new favorite date night treat. Add a little bit of rum, or keep it booze-free with vanilla extract. Either way, this chocolate recipe does not disappoint.

Paint Palette Box of Chocolates Experience a box of chocolates like you never have before with this super artsy and creative recipe. It's almost too cute to eat! Emphasis on almost.

Chocolate iPhone Give your chocolate lots of extra color with "apps" in every shade of the rainbow.

Chocolate Milkshake Waffles Next time you're in the mood for chocolate chip pancakes, try this waffle recipe instead. The waffles themselves aren't too sweet, which makes it a great option for everyone, especially when paired with your favorite toppings.

Chocolate-Covered Amaretto Strawberries You've had your fill of regular chocolate-covered strawberries, which is exactly why you need to try this colorful, amaretto-infused version. Spoiler alert: they're also stuffed with sweet cream cheese.

Chocolate Hummus If you want a snack that balances sweet and savory, this hummus features chickpeas and sunflower butter. Grab all the grapes, banana slices, and strawberries you can find!

Homemade Hot Fudge The best part about making desserts yourself is that you know exactly what you're adding. In this case, all you need is water, sugar, cocoa, and chocolate.

Hot Cocoa Chicken + Waffles We thought we loved chicken and waffles before, but adding a touch of chocolate totally transforms it into something new. This is a salty and sweet combination we cannot get enough of.

Chocolate Ring Pops Using white chocolate for this DIY recipe means that you can make them any color you want — add food coloring and glitter for a monochromatic effect or rainbow sprinkles for a funfetti finish.

Cookie Dough Donut Sundae Feel free to save this recipe for the thick of summer, or get a head start on perfecting it now. The homemade donuts definitely set it apart from other ice cream sundaes.

Banana Chocolate Ice Cream You don't need a machine for this two-ingredient ice cream. All you need is bananas, your favorite chocolate topping, and a food processor to make it a reality.

Sweet Fruit Dip Brunch will never be the same once you introduce this fruity chocolate dip. After you scoop out the watermelon at the center to make room for the dip, turn it into a watermelon margarita so it doesn't go to waste.

Campfire Cones Ice cream, sprinkles, candy, cookies — this is really a dessert dream come true.

Nut Butter Spread Whether you choose to add it to your toast or use it as a fruit dip, you'll want to make sure you always have a jar of this chocolate-laced spread on hand.

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All recipes and images via Brit + Co.

This post has been updated.