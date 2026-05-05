As we all know, Heated Rivalry is everywhere. Viewers can't get enough, and people are freaking out wondering when season 2 will come. Well, thanks to Connor Storrie, we finally have some of the details you've been waiting for.

When Connor Storrie was on Today, he mentioned that he thinks the creator and writer Jacob Tierney is currently working on it. "I think Jacob's still writing it," he said during the interview. And even though he isn't sure when production will begin exactly, he does think they could start filming as early as this summer.

This isn't an official confirmation. But this means that we could get the new season fairly soon! Here's all the other info we know about the upcoming season.

Everything you need to know about Heated Rivalry season 2.

Is there going to be Heated Rivalry season 2? Yes, we're getting a Heated Rivalry season 2! We haven't gotten an official release date, but we're hoping for a 2027 premiere on HBO Max. Deadline reports that we can expect a premiere in April! Production List also reports that the show will start filming in July 2026, so stay tuned for plenty of leaks and news.

Will Heated Rivalry season 2 be about a different couple? Crave/Bell Media Now, if you love Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, you can expect that the second season of the show will still revolve around their relationship (and all its ups, downs, and epic competitions). The Heated Rivalry cast includes: Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander

as Shane Hollander Connor Storrie as Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov

as Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov François Arnaud as Scott Hunter

as Scott Hunter Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry

as Rose Landry Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova

as Svetlana Vetrova Callan Potter as Hayden Pike

as Hayden Pike Kolton Stewart as Carter Vaughn

as Carter Vaughn Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady

as Kip Grady Slavic Rogozine as Alexei Rozanov

as Alexei Rozanov Yaroslav Poverlo as Grigori Rozanov

as Grigori Rozanov Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander

as Yuna Hollander Dylan Walsh as David Hollander

as David Hollander Franco Lo Presti as Cliff Marleau

as Cliff Marleau Kamilla Kowal as Jackie Pike

as Jackie Pike Kaden Connors as Sasha

as Sasha Harrison Browne as Connors

as Connors Aidan Shaw as Kolya

Will Heated Rivalry season 2 be based on The Long Game? Crave/Bell Media It does appear that Heated Rivalry season 2 will follow The Long Game, which is the next book in the series following Ilya and Shane. They find themselves in different places in their relationship, with Ilya remaining in the closet while Shane takes his sexuality more public. Unrivaled is another installment of the Ilya and Shane's story, and finds them married (and on the same hockey team!). But in the fact of some intense backlash, the couple has to figure out how to move forward.

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