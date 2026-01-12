The ‘Heated Rivalry’ Sequel Fans Have Been Praying For Is Officially Coming — Here's When You Can Read It

Heated Rivalry (starring Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams) is the hockey romance show that literally everyone is talking about, and it looks like the conversation won't slow down anytime soon because author Rachel Reid just announced we're getting a new book called Unrivaled. Heated Rivalry is part of the Game Changers book series that features other titles like Game Changer, Tough Guy, and Common Goal — but Heated Rivalry fans can rest assured that the new book will continue the story of Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander.

"I'm really excited to have the chance to continue their story with Unrivaled. I’m writing this one for all the Hollanov fans, old and new," Reid told People. "I can’t tell you how much the love my characters have received over the years means to me. It has been a blast writing these guys again, and revisiting the entire Game Changers cast."

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Unrivaled and the latest updates on Heated Rivalry.

What is Unrivaled about? The new book is all about the next chapter of Ilya and Shane's relationship, considering they're now out, they've tied the knot, and they're even playing on the same team. And according to the official synopsis, the couple has "gotten a lot of love from fans who are thrilled for them. But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash — led by popular hockey podcast Top Shelf and the #TakeBackHockey movement — is getting louder." "Ilya and Shane are finally able to stand together in the light, the way they’d always wanted," it continues. "And now they might be facing their biggest challenge yet."

When is Unrivaled coming out? Harlequin The new book is hitting shelves on September 29, 2026.

Is there a Heated Rivalry season 2? Crave/Bell Media Yes, the HBO Max show was renewed for a sophomore season on December 12, so we'll see even more of Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander on our screens soon.

