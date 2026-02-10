Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Before they were rivals...

Obsessed With 'Heated Rivalry'? Here’s Where You’ve Seen Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie Before

Two young men looking intently, teal and warm lighting highlighting their features.
IMDB
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 10, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

My friends and I simply can’t (and won’t) shut up about the HBO Max hit, Heated Rivalry. Some friend groups love wine tasting, and others love board game nights. We, as a whole, love Heated Rivalry. And we don’t even like hockey! But, even so, my friends and I can’t get enough of this electric romance, which is hot enough to melt the ice off the whole rink!

It's shocking to think the main stars weren't household names before the show premiered. Now that it's taken off, it seems like the only names I ever hear are Hudson Williams and Connor Sorrie. If you’re also addicted to the show and want to see the stars of Heated Rivalry in other exciting performances, look no further. Here are the top shows and movies your favorite ensemble cast members have acted in, before making it big on everyone’s new favorite HBO Max hit.


Smiling man in dimly lit room, looking thoughtfully to the side.

IMDB

Hudson Williams

Can we talk about how phenomenal Hudson Williams is in Heated Rivalry? He brings depth and nuance to the role while maintaining palpable chemistry with his co-star throughout. I knew I’d seen him around somewhere on the small screen, but I couldn’t place my finger on where. So after a quick IMDb search, I realized that Williams has actually been in quite a few projects at just 24 years old before snagging his role in the hockey romance series.

Group posing in an empty pool with a lifebuoy labeled "SEA SECTION."

IMDB

The actor gave his all in season 2 of the hit showTracker, starring Justin Hartley (best known as Kevin in This is Us). Additionally, he appeared in the popular series Allegiance, which continues to make waves in Canada and around the world. Before his big break, he starred in a handful of films, like his role as Cory Vasquez in the drama Over the Edge. Shown above is him on the set of upcoming proof of concept Public Swim.

Man with curly hair in a blue shirt against a neutral background.

IMDB

Connor Storrie

Then we have Connor Storrie, who brings so much gravity and charisma to his role! Seriously, someone give this man all the Emmys. At just 25 years old, he has an impressive resume under his belt. Most notably, he starred in Joker: Folie à Deux, aka the Lady Gaga sequel to The Joker, which divided the world in 2024. He also acted in April X as the character Baxter, giving his all to the role.

Young man in suspenseful viewing; older man in background pointing, others blurred.

Joker: Folie à Deux, | IMDB

After the success of Heated Rivalry, I’m sure there will be a plethora of more projects for us to look forward to from these two.

Two hockey players facing off on the "Heated Rivalry" book cover.

Amazon

What are your thoughts on the HBO Max series? Are you as hooked on the hockey-romance drama as we are? Do you prefer the book or the series? Although I’m a huge fan of the book, I might even go so far as to prefer the TV show due to the sheer magic Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie bring to the series.

Follow us on Facebook for more entertainment news!

emmys tv show entertainment news celebrity

The Latest

fourth wing book 4
Books

Rebecca Yarros Has Officially Started Writing 'Fourth Wing' Book 4!

Best beauty products that cost $1.25 at Dollar Tree but shoppers say rival high-end brands
Best Beauty Products

7 Dollar Tree Beauty Finds Fans Say Deliver High-End Results (For Just $1.25)

Virgin River season 7 release date netflix
TV

First 'Virgin River' Season 7 Trailer Teases Challenges Ahead

Cream tube labeled "Seoul 1988" with yellow cream swirl on pastel background.
Skincare

8 K-Beauty Trends & Products You'll Actually Use in 2026

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit