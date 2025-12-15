HBO Max's 'Heated Rivalry' Is An NSFW Hockey Romance For 'Icebreaker' Fans

This one's SPICY.
HBO Max's 'Heated Rivalry' Is An NSFW Hockey Romance For 'Icebreaker' Lovers
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's a new romance show that BookTok is devouring, and if you're a fan of hockey romances, this might be the show for you. Heated Rivalry is a new romance based on the Game Changers books by Rachel Reid, and it follows to pro-hockey players who have to keep their, well, heated romance a secret — especially since their rivals. It's definitely giving Off Campus meets Red, White, and Royal Blue. Interested? Keep reading for the full scoop.
Here's everything you need to know about Heated Rivalry, airing on HBO Max now.
Where can I watch the Heated Rivalry series?
Crave/Bell Media
Heated Rivalry premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025. It's currently airing new episodes every Friday through December 26, 2025.
How many episodes are there in Heated Rivalry?
Crave/Bell Media
Heated Rivalry will have 6 episodes total by the end of season 1. Here's the release schedule:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Rookies" premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "Olympians" premiered on HBO Max November 28, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Hunter" premiered on HBO Max December 5, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "Rose" premiered on HBO Max December 12, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "I'll Believe In Anything" premieres on HBO Max December 19, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 "The Cottage" premieres on HBO Max December 26, 2025
Who's in the Heated Rivalry cast?
Crave/Bell Media
The Heated Rivalry cast includes:
- Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander
- Connor Storrie as Ilya Grigoryevich Rozanov
- François Arnaud as Scott Hunter
- Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry
- Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana Vetrova
- Callan Potter as Hayden Pike
- Kolton Stewart as Carter Vaughn
- Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady
- Slavic Rogozine as Alexei Rozanov
- Yaroslav Poverlo as Grigori Rozanov
- Christina Chang as Yuna Hollander
- Dylan Walsh as David Hollander
- Franco Lo Presti as Cliff Marleau
- Kamilla Kowal as Jackie Pike
- Kaden Connors as Sasha
- Harrison Browne as Connors
- Aidan Shaw as Kolya
How spicy is Heated Rivalry?
Crave/Bell Media
Heated Rivalry is rated TV-MA for sex, nudity, and profanity.
Is Heated Rivalry based on a true story?
Crave/Bell Media
No, Heated Rivalry doesn't seem to be inspired by a true story — just real-life hockey rivalries!
"I never directly base my characters on any real people," author Rachel Reid says on her website. "One of my inspirations for Heated Rivalry was, obviously, the extremely entertaining rivalry between [Sidney] Crosby and [Alexander] Ovechkin. But I was also inspired by other sports rivalries, by other fictional stories, and by my love of the enemies-to-lovers and forbidden romance tropes."
Stay tuned for more news on Heated Rivalry, and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more!
This post has been updated.