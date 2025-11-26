Holidays 2025 are kicking off, which means travel, parties, and gifting season are officially in full swing. Whether you’re hopping on a plane, hitting the party circuit, or wrapping gifts by the fire, you need a beauty bag filled with goodies that’ll keep you looking fresh and festive from day to night.

The AW Creative Digital Marketing on Unsplash Enter e.l.f. Cosmetics , the cult-favorite brand that makes premium, vegan, cruelty-free products at “how-is-this-even-real?” prices. From statement lips for under $10 to makeup gifts and more, these are the glow-getting essentials we’re stashing in our holiday bags this season.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Lips That Last This year, e.l.f. has new lippies that care for your lips while making them shine through the party season. The new Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil delivers instant shine and hydration while plumping your lips with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and jojoba. The Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm goes on buttery soft with a natural tint you can build on and a gorgeous glossy finish. We’re also obsessed with the Squeeze Me Lip Balms, perfect for tossing in your bag or stocking! Shop more lips from e.l.f.!

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil This plumping powerhouse comes ultra-glossy with a cooling minty twist for the juiciest full lips.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm This buttery lip balm adds just the right hint of color and shine. Think soft, smooth, totally kissable lips under the mistletoe for only $9! It comes in nine different flavors and shades, including the Bright Baby Pink shown here as well as the new Vanilla Soft Serve, Cotton Candy Crush and Peach Ring.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Cream Glide Lip Liner This creamy liner in the shade Doppio Espresso glides on like butter, defining your lips with rich color and a semi-matte finish.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Squeeze Me Lip Balm Duo Keep your lips soft, hydrated, and a sheer tint of color with these balms, now available in Cherry & Bubblegum or Mint & Chocolate — festive, nostalgic, and only $9!

e.l.f. Cosmetics Gifting (and Getting) If you’re shopping for your beauty-obsessed bestie, start with e.l.f.’s holiday gift sets at an amazing price point. These sets make last-minute gifting so easy, and they’re cute enough to share without spending money on wrapping paper. Shop e.l.f. Holiday Sets!

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Plumping Lip Oil Kit Give and get four glossy shades – Burst Bubble, Ultraviolet, Talk That Taupe, and Heavy Petal – for a sheer, juicy shine and full, gorgeous lips this holiday and beyond.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain Shades 4 Days Kit This glossy lip stain set goes on shiny and fades to the perfect just-bitten tint in shades: Pinkies Up, Spicy Sienna, Maple Drizzle, and Grape Escape.

e.l.f. Cosmetics The Glitz is e.l.f.ing Glitzing 24-Day Advent Calendar This limited-edition 24-piece advent calendar is packed with e.l.f.’s holy-grails, new drops, and festive shades. Reveal 24 skincare and makeup surprises for glowing, holiday-ready looks. ($95; $168 value)

The AW Creative Digital Marketing on Unsplash Merry Makeup Beyond the lip, e.l.f. Cosmetics serves up high-quality makeup and skincare at unbelievable prices. This holiday season, slip a few of these e.l.f. favorites into your bag or stocking for a fresh and festive glow.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Sheer For It Blush Tint This hydrating cheek and lip tint is your makeup multitasker with a sheer stain that lasts all night.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Bite-Size Eyeshadow These mini eyeshadow palettes bring the holiday glam, each packed with four creamy, blendable shades featuring shimmer and matte colors like Take Your Pink, Total Smokeshow, and Cold Brew.