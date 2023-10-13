Elevate Your Space On A Budget With These Under $100 Home Goods Furniture Finds!
We all deserve to have our version of Barbie's dream house — a place that reflects who we are and what we value. Making this a reality can get expensive, though, and can ultimately deter us from creating a space that truly feels like home. Luckily, there are budget-friendly options that fit the aesthetic without hurting our wallets.
Home Goods is one of my go-to's when looking for new home decor. I love that the stores are constantly getting new inventory and that I never know what kind of goodies I'm going to find. So, if you're moving into a new place or just want to spruce up your current one, here are some of my favorite Home Goods furniture categories and examples of some amazing finds for *under $100* that are available on their website right now!
Mirrors
Image via Sid Maia/Pexels
Ok, I have to be honest, I had no idea mirrors were so expensive until I started decorating my own place! Full-length ones, especially, can get so pricy but are essential for making sure your outfits are all that you want them to be. Thankfully, Home Goods delivers in this area time and time again. Both in-store and online, you can trust you'll find a variety of mirror options that are significantly cheaper than other stores.
Max Studio Iron Oval Floor Mirror With Stand
This floor mirror is simple and sleek, with a black matte finish. The round edges elevate its look and make it the perfect addition to any space.
Camden Reed Arch Top Metal Floor Mirror
What really makes this piece stand out is its unique easel stand. Its freestanding display and curved top make it a fun and functional piece.
Beaded Frame Wall Mirror
The beaded design of this circular mirror feels so dainty, I'm obsessed! D-rings make it easy to hang, and the piece doubles as wall decor and a functioning mirror.
Lamps
Image via Skylar Kang/Pexels
Good lighting is essential for your home to feel like a space you want to be in and Home Goods is great for affordable lamp options. From tall floor lamps that brighten up the entire room to small desk lamps that give you the light you need to get work done, Home Goods has a ton of options that are affordable and will fit your needs.
Ceramic Table Lamp
The dimensional texture of this lamp makes it a super fun statement piece! It's perfect to put on a desk or a nightstand to elevate a room.
Metal Floor Lamp
This floor lamp brightens up an entire room and serves as a fun piece of decor! The wood accents make it look more expensive than it is and at 60 inches, it adds dimension to a room.
Ceramic Pot Table Lamp
This lamp is giving bohemian vibes on a budget! The base is textured, making it an elevated alternative to a standard table lamp.
Artwork
Image via Merve Bayer/Pexels
\Pieces of artwork are one of the easiest ways to customize a space and add pops of color. They can get expensive, though. And if you're someone who likes to switch it often, this can take a major toll on your bank account. I love getting pieces from Home Goods for this reason, as it allows me to pick out pieces I love and switch them out whenever the mood strikes.
Embellished Arches Wall Art
Ok, this piece is so much more than meets the eye. While it looks great on your wall, what really makes it cool is that there are hidden Bluetooth speakers inside!
Positivity Wall Art Set
These prints look like something you'd see on Pinterest but without the high price tag! There are five different ones included in the set, each with positive quotes or a scenic picture.
Plant Study Framed Wall Art Set
These prints look so good, that no one would ever guess they're under $100. Their brushstroke designs are soothing and add color to your space!
Desks
Image via Alex Qian/Pexels
If you're anything like me, you spend more time at your desk than you'd like to admit. Because of this, having the right desk is so important! It has to be conducive to being your ultimate girl boss self, with lots of space for your laptop, planner, emotional support water bottle, etc. Home Goods is one of my favorite spots to find a desk because they have so many different options and so many of them are affordable!
Folia Contemporary Desk
The legs on this desk are so fun and elevate your workspace without even trying. The desktop surface is spacious, giving you plenty of room to work.
Roman Industrial Folding Desk
This desk is both rustic and refined, thanks to a wooden top and a metal frame. The top is foldable, saving you space, and setup is super simple.
Burton 3 Drawer Desk
My favorite part of this desk is the ample storage space it provides! The three built-in drawers add to the design and allow you to keep your various knick-knacks hidden away.
Side Tables
Image via Max Rahubovskiy/Pexels
TikTok taught me that everyone needs a good side table or night stand to lay out all of their nighttime essentials! Home Goods has some really good options that are affordable and have plenty of space to keep everything you need right where you need it.
Wood Drawer Side Table
This nightstand's small size and square shape make it an adorable addition to a bedroom. The woodgrain gives it an artisanal feel and the concealed drawer gives you storage without bulk.
Wood 2 Drawer Accent Table
If you're someone who likes to keep lots of essentials right by you, this is the perfect nightstand. The two drawers allow for plenty of storage space, plus the contrast between the white paint and the wood makes for an aesthetic find.
Wood 1 Drawer 1 Door Side Table With Charging Station
If you find yourself losing your phone charger and scrambling to find it at night, this nightstand is going to be a game changer. It has a built-in charger, a rustic finish, a drawer, and a cabinet!
Seating
Image via Mikhail Nilov/Pexels
No home would be complete without the perfect place to plop down and take a load off. Home Goods has great seating options for everywhere in your home, whether it be a desk chair, dining table seating, couches, or stools.
2 Dining Chairs
Dining chairs always seem to be way more expensive than you expect! These ones, though, are a great bargain and are available in two different colors: gray and blue.
Velvet Stitched Ottoman
For a seating option that can be moved around, this ottoman is an awesome find. The smooth velvet upholstery makes it look expensive and feels super soft!
Striped Accent Chairs
You can never go wrong with an accent piece, and these chairs don't disappoint. Their striped design is so fun and adds an elegant touch to any room.
Header image via Max Rahubovskiy