Decorating my apartment is one of my favorite new hobbies! I get to be creative, searching for small space-friendly home decor that still brings personality and life to every room. My apartment may not be my forever home, but that doesn't mean I can't create my own indoor piece of heaven. Since I know I can't convince my boyfriend that every inch of our apartment can't be Barbiecore, I can add tasteful pops of color here and there. I've looked high and low for the most beautiful coffee tables, worked to stylishly organize every room, and slowly added more feminine pieces — especially from lifestyle brand Love, Whit — to my space.
What I Love About Love, Whit
One of the first things that attracted me to this brand is it's unwavering commitment to providing cute lifestyle and home decor products that don't feel cheesy. Sure, the pieces are feminine, but they're crafted in a way that respects adulting — AKA they're as functional as they are aesthetically-pleasing.
Not everyone creates a lifestyle brand, but Whitney Kearney isn't everyone. When I asked the founder about what inspired her to create this company, she said, "I've always believed in the power of a thoughtfully curated space and the healing powers that it can give off, especially as creatives." Keeping creative burnout in mind, she believes it's important for people to invest in what makes them feel good, especially at home.
She also said, "I wanted to create a lifestyle shop to reflect my love of pretty things and my deep-seated passion for a well-balanced lifestyle. More than that, I wanted to create a wellness platform dedicated to helping you feel your best and to become the best version of yourself."
Whitney's all about making sure Love, Whit's customers have a positive brand experience. More than that, she said, "We want our customers to feel inspired, uplifted, happy, and true to themselves with our products inside their homes. We want them to feel beautiful and capable of anything. We want them to feel confident enough to show up boldly and beautifully in their life"
As someone who's purchased two vases from the shop already, I can personally say they've added a spark of personality and fun to my home.
Here Are My Favorite Love, Whit Home Decor Picks Under $50:
Wavy Glass Mug ($25)
Coffee lovers will fawn over these glass mugs by Love, Whit. Available in amber/pink, clear, green/purple, pink/red, and purple/green, your mornings will be brighter once you pour your coffee into one of these colorways.
Cocktail Candles ($30)
It's summer, so that means it's cocktailseason! If you love a good Tequila Sunrise or Strawberry Bellini, you'll enjoy burning one or all of these candles.
Tache Bowl ($25)
If you're looking for an unconventional way to store your summer jewelry, or eat your favorite summer dinner out of, consider using one of Love, Whit's Tache bowls.
Affirmation 'Love Note' Candles ($40)
Featuring scents that are reminiscent of warm summer days and breezy nights, Love, Whit's affirmation 'love note' candles will wrap your nose in a cozy embrace.
