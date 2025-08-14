7 "Tricky" Home Renovation Projects You Should Always Leave To The Experts

The world of TikTok and YouTube can make home renovations look like a breeze — done and dusted in 30-second clips. But in reality, even a “simple” paint job takes prep work, the right tools, and know-how. Sometimes, it’s better (and cheaper in the long run) to call in the pros who can save you time, money, and a whole lot of frustration. Here are the home renovation projects you might want to skip DIY-ing so they’re done right the first time — no trial, no error.



Design by Alexandra Azat of Plaster and Patina ; Photo: Sam Frost 1. Specialty Painting & Finishes Murals, faux finishes, color-drenching with dark tones all require advanced prep and flawless technique. One bad roller stroke can ruin the effect (and your walls). Lead paint removal also requires specialized equipment and safety protocols from certified remediation teams so keep big painting projects to the experts if you want a flawless finish.

Gavin Carter 2. Custom Tilework From intricate mosaics to herringbone backsplashes, detailed tile patterns need expert cutting and precise alignment—otherwise you’ll notice every crooked line forever. And the whole point of investing in a renovation is to feel good about your space!

Design: Lindsey Colhoun | Photo: Public 311 3. Refinishing Hardwood Floors Sanding and staining wood floors looks simple on Instagram, but uneven sanding can leave grooves, and stain soaks in differently if the prep isn’t perfect. Pros have the tools to get a glass-smooth finish. This goes for installing new hardwood panels too!

Gavin Cater 4. Kitchen Cabinet Installation Sure, swapping out hardware is easy, but installing full cabinets is another story. Getting them perfectly level, aligned, and securely anchored takes a precise touch — and the right tools. Pros can also make sure doors and drawers open smoothly, seams are tight, and everything looks like it belongs in a design magazine.

Design: House of Rolison | Photo: Gavin Carter 5. Stone or Marble Installation Cutting and sealing natural stone is heavy, messy, and easy to chip or crack. Professional installers make sure your countertops or floors are perfectly fitted and sealed to last.

Design: Lindsey Colhoun | Photo: Public 311 6. Major Landscaping & Hardscaping Planting a few flowers? Go for it. But full-scale landscaping — irrigation, plant and rock designs, any retaining walls —benefits hugely from professional expertise. I hired a landscape designer to plan the plants, trees and rock features around my home, and I’m SO glad I did. She knew exactly which plants would thrive together, how to set up irrigation for the perfect watering schedule, and which low-water options were best for my region. Now, my front and backyard look stunning year-round — still beautiful in the off-season. Compared to my neighbor’s DIY attempt, mine has grown in seamlessly and looks intentional. Honestly, I would have spent months researching, second-guessing, and probably still killed half the plants!

Gavin Cater 7. Big Ticket Items Of course, you’ll want to call in an expert for jobs having to do with electrical, plumbing, structural work, HVAC, and more. A licensed contractor can make sure the job’s done right, built to last, and documented properly so you have proof of quality and any necessary permits when it’s time to resell.

