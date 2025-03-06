This "Outdated" '90s Pasadena Home Got A Stunning Renovation — See The Before & After!

Letting more than a decade pass without updates can quickly leave a home feeling outdated. That was the case for this Pasadena home, which remained frozen in the '80s and ’90s — until Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of the celebrity-loved design firm House of Rolison stepped in to beautifully renovate and reimagine it. Their goal? To lean into the home's French-country architecture and transform the dated and dysfunctional space into a modern, light-filled space with moody vibes, vintage pieces, and luxury materials.

See the before and after of this French-inspired Pasadena renovation!

THE BEFORE Courtesy of House of Rolison Prior to the renovation, the home was stuck in the past with a lime green exterior and a late 80s/early 90s design aesthetic, including dated flooring, cramped rooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, bulky kitchen cabinets and granite (granite!) countertops. Drumroll on the after....

THE AFTER Gavin Cater I'm in awe of this transformation. Amanda and Taylor enhanced the home’s original features, including the floor-to-ceiling windows, slate roof with beautifully patinated gutters and accents, and kept original lighting fixtures while adding a fresh coat of paint and modern landscaping. Gorgeous!



THE BEFORE: ENTRY AND LIVING ROOM Courtesy of House of Rolison Before diving into the renovation, take a look at the original living area and entryway. The space feels not just overdone, but also cold and uninviting. The bulky staircases (plural) dominate the entry, while the divider adds nothing to the warmth or flow of the space. The furniture feels stuck in another era, and that tiny rug? A total eyesore!

THE AFTER: LIVING AREA Gavin Cater The entry now is stunning, designed to make a statement with one staircase removed to create a charming seating nook and a more open, inviting flow into the cozy living space. The home now has 20-foot ceilings, an elegant formal living room topped with custom-stained cedar paneling, and a bespoke bar area showcasing beautifully restored red oak cabinetry.

Gavin Cater Elegant furnishings with modern silhouettes and warm, earthy tones instantly elevate the home's aesthetic. The restored fireplace adds warmth and character to the room, while a well-proportioned rug enhances the cozy, inviting space.

THE BEFORE: KITCHEN Courtesy of House of Rolison My eyes! This kitchen is a time capsule of outdated design, from the heavy granite countertops to the awkward circular layout that feels cramped and closed off.

Gavin Cater "We opened up the kitchen to create a much more spacious and functional layout," says Taylor. "One of the key changes was expanding the kitchen’s visual space by installing double islands to create more prep space and an inviting area for family to gather."



Gavin Cater They also removed a wall that separated the kitchen from the dining area, which not only opened up the space but also allowed natural light to flood in from both sides of the house. "The wood and paint-grade cabinetry allowed for contrast, and served as the perfect canvas for Calacatta Viola marble and absolute black slabs. The matte black hardware we used throughout the cabinetry and railings added a modern touch," adds Amanda.

Gavin Cater Amanda and Taylor revamped the '90s kitchen into a chic and design-forward space by adding a moody breakfast nook for the family to gather. Find more banquette inspiration here!

Gavin Cater Another challenge was optimizing the natural light — some rooms had very little natural light while others had plenty, so they introduced skylights where it was lacking. "We maximized the layout, lighting, and use of space while adding crucial design factors to make the property stand out," says Taylor.



Gavin Cater Striking a balance between light and dark, the dining room features a rich brown and black palette that enhances its moody, earthy aesthetic while beautifully framing the outdoor views.

Gavin Cater "The defining highlight for us is how we were able to preserve the home’s original charm while modernizing it to meet the physical and aesthetic needs of a modern family," says Amanda. The design duo kept the architectural integrity intact, but enhanced the functionality and warmth.

Gavin Cater Taylor and Amanda restored the fireplace to its original brick, "but not how you might think," says Taylor. "We went through multiple processes to come to the final product. First attempting to remove paint, then micro cementing the fireplace, and at the very end we wanted to have the warmth and beauty of used brick. So we had to source used brick to satisfy the color and size needs for our room and proceeded to install."

Gavin Cater Marble and matte black hardware was also used in the bathrooms, creating a cohesive and luxurious feel throughout the home.

Gavin Cater "We chose natural materials like warm oak wood, used brick, and natural stones to blend with the moldings and historic feel of the home," says Amanda. The soft goods complement these harder materials with natural linens and vintage style rugs.

Gavin Cater Touches of nature are woven throughout the home, subtly appearing in the artwork and décor.

Gavin Cater The adorable kids room is a clean canvas with neutral decor and a rich amber-colored rug.

Gavin Cater The outdoors is just as stunning. The pair upgraded the pool tile to a cle rust brown tile to modernize and warm up the pool. "We take landscaping our homes very seriously, so when it came to this home we had to go all out," says Amanda. Grass, olive trees, ficus, vines and more create a serene environment for years to come.

Gavin Cater "The idea was to create a connection between the interior and the surrounding landscape — bringing the outside in," adds Taylor. "The seamless integration of indoor-outdoor living and the design of the kitchen as the heart of the home really stand out."

