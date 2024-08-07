10 Home Decor Mistakes Making Your Space Look Dated
Trends come and go, but decor styles can stand the test of time with the right upgrade. Farmhouse modern, for example, has outlasted many home decor trends over the decade (RIP kitschy boho) and even inspired offshoots like cottagecore and coastal grandmother, proving we'll always crush on all things clean and cozy. Alice Arterberry of Austin-based design and architecture firm Arterberry Cooke and interior designer Anna Franklin of Milwaukee-based Stone House Collective helps us refresh the look with a few dos and don'ts... plus check out our style reminders to keep your home decor always on point.
Design: Arterberry Cooke
Mistake #1: Your lighting and fixtures are outdated.
Look for lighting and modern fixtures that suit a space in size, function, and style. “We wanted the design to reflect a timeless and classic look," says Arterberry of this Austin remodel, "that would stand the test of time and wouldn't feel outdated quickly, while still feeling modern and fresh." This kitchen features neutral tones and refined fixtures that can act as a perfect canvas for more color and accessories as trends take shape.
Design: Arterberry Cooke
Mistake #2: Your rugs are too small.
"The home is quintessential Austin with its classic yet contemporary feel," says Arterberry. Her design team decided to use a neutral palette throughout the main level, and the graphic rug enhances the overall aesthetic. Splurge on a generously sized rug for larger areas to tie the room together and create a seamless look. Even the most beautiful rug can look out of place if it doesn't fit properly, giving the impression that you're trying to cut costs. Choose a rug that is large enough to anchor the furniture, ideally allowing the front legs of major pieces to rest on it.
Design: Arterberry Cooke
Mistake #3: Your window treatments look cheap.
Thin, plastic blinds or low-quality curtains can detract from the overall look of a room. Invest in quality curtains, blinds, or shades that complement your decor and dress the windows completely.
Design: Stone House Collective
Mistake #4: Walls are painted in outdated colors.
Millennial pink, tangerine, light yellow, violet, and bright red are out, while more earthy tones are in, like this beautiful statement wall Franklin and team had painted in Shade Grown by Sherwin Williams. It adds a moody vibe that feels rich and modern, albeit farmhouse-inspired.
Design: Stone House Collective
Mistake #5: Using typographic signs in lieu of artwork.
Rustic typographic signs hint of a farmhouse decor past. "Although once a staple of farmhouse decor, replace typography signs with beautiful artwork that depicts a rural, landscape scene. In addition to being much more chic, these pieces will add a touch of color to an otherwise neutral aesthetic," says Franklin.
Design: Stone House Collective
Mistake #6: Decor lacks authenticity.
DIY farmhouse decor like the faux-antique window pane with chicken wire or mason jars glued to faux-distressed barn board can scream a little too country. "Instead opt for vintage, antique finds with a rustic flair," says Franklin. Look for a high-quality cream vintage rug; handmade, weathered pottery; and solid wood furniture. "Make a statement and incorporate an authentic, solid wood farmhouse dining table made of exposed wood. These dining tables are typically the star of the space, and will age beautifully over time," adds Franklin.
Design: Stone House Collective
Mistake #7: Clutter is everywhere.
A well-designed home, no matter what style, feels as good as it looks when the room is clean, comfortable, and clutter-free. Pare down to the basics and then add in warm features, like a rustic console and earthy lamps. For toys and things that always end up where they don't belong, invest in natural baskets and containers that suit your style.
Mistake #8: Your entry gets no love.
First impressions matter. Give your entryway a little love with a wood console table, a modern mirror at eye level, a durable rug, and simple accessories, like a vase with branches, small containers for keys and things, and coffee table books.
Design: Stone House Collective
Mistake #9: Plants look a little sad or overgrown.
Plants, large and small, can help clean air and bring the outdoors in, ultimately making a room feel alive. Be selective and think about scale. These plants play a subtle yet decorative role in a spare office -- the perfect spot for clear thinking and productivity. Plants to look out for include olive trees, ficus elastica, pilea, snake plants and calathea.
Design: Stone House Collective
Mistake #10: There is no symmetry and balance.
Multiples like these twin accent chairs add symmetry to a design, making a room feel more balanced. A rug large enough to reach all of the furniture makes a great impact too while adding to the balanced, cozy vibe.
Finally, add personal touches that make your home feel like you (vs. following the latest IG decor playbook). Bring in books you love, art that gives you all the feels, and personal mementos (travel souvenirs, family photos, etc.) to make a house, farmhouse or otherwise, a home.
