17 Gorgeous Paint Colors For A Happy Home, According To Color Experts
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Paint colors can have an enormous effect on your home and mood, from bright, vivid colors that make a room feel energized to softer, muted colors that exude a more zen vibe. But what ultimately makes a happy home? It comes down to personal preference and your association with certain colors. But whatever your preference, according to our pros, color is back. "When you’re about to kick the bucket, you don’t want to look back at your life and see an endless haze of beige," jokes potter and designer Jonathan Adler, who has a new colorful collection of no-nails wall art with TilePix. Here are all the paint colors that are inspiring designers and color experts this fall and beyond — plus, expert predictions for what colors to use for 2025 and 2026!
Theresa Butler, Atlanta-Based Interior Designer
Sherwin Williams Malted Milk
"Right now, I’m loving pinks, yellows, and greens for a cheerful, vibrant home," says Theresa Butler, principal and founder of Theresa Butler Interiors in Atlanta. "Specifically, I adore Sherwin Williams’ paints Malted Milk, Sunflower, and Hunt Club." Butler describes Malted Milk (SW 6057) as a warm, reddish neutral that brightens any space without being too intense, perfect for bedroom, living, and dining rooms.
Sunflower (SW 6678) is a bold, golden yellow that Butler says, "can enliven a dull room." It makes a great front door color too.
Sherwin Williams
The rich, deepHunt Club (SW 6468) has a hint of blue and a woodsy vibe. "Hunt Club can elevate your space, especially when paired with wallpaper," adds Butler.
Jonathan Adler, Potter and Designer
Benjamin Moore
"My current paint color crushes are Lazy Sunday and Lake Placid, both from Benjamin Moore," says Adler. "Lazy Sunday is cool and casual. "Lake Placid has a hint of grey in it and is serene and they both have my heart."
Benjamin Moore
"Blue is a wonder color – every shade of blue works with every other shade of blue," says Adler.
Natalia Severdia, Interior Designer
"Muted and desaturated pastels in earthy tones, such as sage green, terracotta, and ochre, are currently my favorites on accent walls, especially rooms such as powder rooms and closets," says Natália Severdia, founder of Interior Studio Natália and an interior designer based in Truckee, California.
"If you want true impact, add color to the ceiling. You can continue up from the accent wall or simply add color to the ceiling only," she adds. Severdia also recommends House of Hackney for coordinating paint colors and wallpapers.
Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams Director of Color Marketing
Sherwin Williams Grounded (SW 6089)
Color Trend Prediction 2025-2026
"There are no rules," says Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams director of color marketing. "Maybe you paint your floor checkerboard or your trim yellow. It's really taking a risk and having the permission to do so, which is fun and an amazing place to be."
The color forecasting team at Sherwin WIlliams (yes, there's such a job) came up with 48 colors that they see trending for 2025 and 2026. The Sherwin-Williams Capsulescollection features a mix of new neutrals and brights that feel fresh for the home. "I love Grounded (SW 6089)," says Wadden, a paint color from the Quiet Luxury-inspired Crysalis palette. "It's this gorgeous, almost like Café au lait color. I'm thinking about painting a brown room, which is very 1999, but I kind of love how much it just makes me happy."
Sherwin Williams
Koral Kicks from the Kindred collection is another favorite. "I like Coral a little bit better than I like pink. Just personally, I like orangey tones, and I think Koral Kicks is a really balanced, pretty soft coral," says Wadden.
The coral color works great in offices and bathrooms. "I love it in bathrooms because your skin looks really glowy with peachy colors. Coral is great in an office space because it's fresh, it's exciting, but it's soft and not in your face," adds Wadden.
Shutterstock
"Yellows will have a moment in 2025 and '26," says Wadden. "We're seeing it on kitchen cabinets and on door trims." Wadden recommends Sherwin Williams Quilt Gold (SW-6696) for a fresh, vibrant yellow. "This version of gold is not quite school bus yellow, it's a little more muted so it's really usable." she adds.
Sherwin Williams
Wadden also notes two trends that are defining upcoming home decor trends. "Our Wellspring collection is really inspired by Classicism and a return to heritage. We're really forecasting these deeper, richer, almost antique colors, and it's resonating well for home," she says.
Sherwin Williams
Color drenching is also a trend that will embrace bolder, brighter tones, notes Wadden. "It doesn't have to be full immersive color drenching. It could be pops of color, but it's about risk taking and getting out there," she says. The above room features Dark Night SW 6237 and Tidewater SW 6477, adding both a calming and luxe vibe to the space.
Suzanne Ashimine, Compass Realtor
Shutterstock
Best Exterior Paint Colors
For homeowners, paint colors are moving away from the stark white and black into softer, warmer tones. "I am loving the trend toward warm paint colors, with a monochromatic exterior highlighted by a vibrant door for a pop of color," says Sonoma, CA-based realtor Suzanne Ashimine. "Make sure that the roof complements the house color to achieve a cohesive aesthetic," she adds. Her favorite neutral yet warm colors? "Fawn Brindle (SW 7640) by Sherwin-Williams offers a versatile warm taupe greige that suits various architectural styles," says Ashimine.
Shutterstock
She also recommends Aegean Olive (1491) by Benjamin Moore, a deep, earthy green with brown undertones, "perfect for grounding a home," she says. Pale Oak (OC-20) from Benjamin Moore "is a taupe greige that appears almost white in bright light but reveals a subtle purple undertone in shaded areas," she adds. If you're a homeowner, try these paint colors to enhance your curb appeal and create a cozy, inviting atmosphere.
Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!
Lead image by Farrow & Ball
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.