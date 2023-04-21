Don't Know What To Wear? The Capsule Wardrobe Is Your Closet, Made Easy
At the mere mention of the word “wardrobe,” you're likely already thinking about that packed-to-the-brim rack in your closet. It takes up space, as you frantically sift through your stuff to find an outfit for the day, flinging tops and trousers to the floor left and right. Meet the capsule wardrobe, eliminating the need for a huge physical wardrobe entirely, when done correctly.
A capsule wardrobe is a small collection of clothes that can be styled in different ways all together. Typically, all the pieces in a capsule wardrobe have a sense of harmony, color-coordinating while not being too matchy-matchy. The goal of a capsule wardrobe is to maximize each piece’s use, so everything is worn, simplifying your consumption habits and getting-ready process.
How do I make a capsule wardrobe?
Previews of capsule wardrobes that we see on social media commonly adhere to neutral palettes only, full of nudes, browns, and whites. While that clean girl-esque color collection may work for some people, it’s important to strive for a capsule wardrobe that feels uniquely you.
To build your capsule wardrobe, you don't need to discard everything you own to start anew – just work with what you already have! Consider your most-worn items first. Which pieces are your favorites? It’s also important to evaluate their practicality. Does the piece match with other items?
The Capsule Wardrobe 54321 Rule
There’s a quick guide for developing a capsule wardrobe — the 54321 Rule. Traditionally, a capsule wardrobe following the guide consists of: 5 tops, 4 bottoms, 3 pairs of shoes, 2 sweaters or layering options, and 1 coat, depending on weather. Obviously, your location and lifestyle will impact what fits into your 54321, but the good news is that it’s adaptable!
How big is a capsule wardrobe?
Capsule wardrobes can be as small as 10 pieces, or as large as 40. The overarching motive behind capsule wardrobes is they can save you money, time, and closet space, but also aren’t overly restrictive. The amount of clothes in your capsule will depend on your lifestyle, so it’s up to you to choose what’s best for you.You also don’t have to wear your personal edit (AKA the clothes you select for your capsule) for the rest of time. Capsule wardrobe pieces can also come and go! If you feel a piece has run its course (like that beloved sweater you have with the unfortunate armpit hole), you can either donate or upcycle it (thrifting FTW)!
Why is a capsule wardrobe good?
Being able to curate a small collection of clothing for your capsule wardrobe may seem difficult, but the more practice you get with it, the more you’ll understand your personal style. By having a capsule wardrobe, you get to see exactly what you wear and what you don’t with utmost clarity.Not only are they beneficial to developing personal style, participating in a capsule wardrobe offsets a lot of the consumerist ideals that pervade our daily habits. What if you invested $100 on a quality wardrobe piece that you truly loved and think you’d wear forever instead of $10 on 10 cheap ones that’ll get donated in a matter of months? Capsule wardrobes combat the waste and emissions from fast fashion – to its core, capsule wardrobes are de-influencing in action!
