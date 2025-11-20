Is Chick-Fil-A Worse Now? Here's What Customers Think

Oh, Chick-fil-A. What a journey we've been on together. I'll never forget the first time I ordered from this popular fast-food chain, a memory that's still cemented in my brain nearly two decades later.

That feeling of sheer ecstasy I had when I first munched on their iconic chicken sandwich still lives in my head rent-free. In fact, it was such a seminal experience in my life's trajectory that Chick-fil-A has become my number one cheat-day restaurant whenever I'm allowed to treat myself amid my otherwise healthy diet. I refuse to go anywhere else. Not Chipotle, or McDonald's, or even Shake Shack. Instead, I've been loyal to my first love, Chick-fil-A, through and through.

But lately, I've noticed a tragic decline in the quality of the food that was once my top-tier favorite. What happened to the fast food chain that was once so ideal and mouthwateringly delicious? Let's unpack what the internet has to say about this major decline.

Scroll to find out if Chick-fil-A is actually worse now...

Apparently the food quality has dipped so severely in recent months that Chick-fil-A customers are threatening to boycott the restaurant chain if things don't improve. In fact, Reddit user Stunandbung went viral for noting how grossed out they were by the fast food chain's recent taste. "Now everything has gone down in quality drastically," they noted. "Significantly gone downhill," user 5210Crew chimed in. "Don't know who is in charge of making these awful decisions, but they're ruining CFA's legacy." It's not just customers who have noticed a difference. Chick-fil-A employees are also quite aware of the decline in the restaurant's food quality. "CFA employee here! We notice it too, believe me," ComprehensiveAct9674 wrote. "Our filet quality is horrible now; they're either ripped, too stringy, or super small. I didn't see anyone mention this, but our breakfast biscuits are HORRIBLE now, they're super crumbly and dry. Then, [of course] they changed the fry recipe. It's all, unfortunately, gone downhill." It's a sad time for dedicated fans of this popular fast food restaurant. Nothing is the same, from the waffle fries to the chicken sandwiches. Even the refreshing lemonade that I once adored has simply lost its spark. At first, I just thought it was an issue with my local CFA, but after doing some online research, I'm coming to terms with the fact that this is a nationwide issue. I realize that there are more important things to be up in arms over, but still. Let a girl be in mourning. RIP, Chick-fil-A. We had an amazing run, but I think our time together has come to an end. It was beautiful while it lasted, though, right? What are your thoughts? Do you think the food at Chick-fil-A has gone down in quality? Let us know if you agree in the comments section below.

