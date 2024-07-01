The 5 Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked
There are endless places to go when you’re craving a crispy, juicy chicken sandwich, but only a few of the finest fast food joints prevail when it comes to having the whole package. As an avid drive-thru-er and massive chicken sandwich fan, I’ve landed on 5 of the best fast food chicken sandwiches you can order to satisfy your cravings. From the classic Chick-fil-A sammie to more unique takes, this definitive ranking prioritizes every aspect of the chicken sandwich (taste and texture) to help you discover the ultimate fast food chicken sandwich that reigns supreme.
Popeye's
Popeye's: 5/5
Popeye's signature seasoning brings that authentic Louisiana flair to their chicken sandwich – a spice that I find most other fast food chicken sandwiches are missing! This chicken sandwich absolutely ranks first for me. The spice works really well against their always-tender chicken fillet that's coated in an outstandingly crunchy breadcrumb coat. Having these crunchy bits is extremely crucial for me, since they provide textural variety, keeping each bite fun and interesting.
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's: 4/5
I gotta say that the Cane's sauce earns their chicken sandwich a ton of brownie points. It's downright addicting, and I refuse to listen to the haters that say otherwise! Raising Cane's' chicken sandwich features three chicken strips among a layer of lettuce and sauce – and though simple in construction, I find it's really complex in flavor. Of course, you have to hand it to the sauce for carrying all those flavors, so without it, I don't think I'd rate it as highly. Nonetheless, I grant it 4 out of 5 stars.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A: 3/5
Though The Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich is just chicken, pickles, and a bun, it's one of the most impressive fast food offerings out there. I mean, you can't really go wrong with CFA's chicken – they've mastered it! I love how buttery the bun on this sammie is, though I always wish for more pickles (a girl's gotta have her pickles). What really makes this sammie shine is getting to customize its flavor with one (or a few) of Chick-fil-A's sauces. I am a huge fan of the Polynesian sauce, but have also found success with honey mustard and straight-up ranch dressing. You do you!
Sonic
Sonic: 3/5
Sonic's chicken sandwich is a true underdog in my opinion. It's got crispy chicken, lettuce, pickles, and mayo all squeezed between a plump brioche bun. The only catch with this one is it tastes best when it's fresh. Waiting to eat it at home isn't worth it, since oftentimes, I've ended up with a very soggy sandwich. I think the chicken is appropriately seasoned, though it's nothing over-the-top. If a Popeye's or Chick-fil-A isn't remotely close, this is the fast food chicken sammie I opt for. I do love that there's a good amount of other toppings on it (they don't skimp on the pickles like Chick-fil-A does, a measly 2 is not enough)!
Wendy's
Wendy's: 2/5
Ranking very last is Wendy's chicken sandwich. Now, don't get me wrong, I love Wendy's, but mostly for their fries and Frostys (of course). Their chicken sandwich is pretty mid-tier considering all of their other menu items like chili and salads, though it's not horrible. What earns it extra points is all its toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo add some variety into the mix, doctoring up their very 'meh' (and very bland) chicken patty.
