The 5 Best Fast Food Fries, Ranked By A Drive-Thru Fanatic

In the foodie world, few things spark more divisive debates than the question of who serves up the best fast food fries. Oftentimes, it’s about the shape: are you a die-hard crinkle-cut fan, or do you rock with waffle fries way more? Maybe shoestring fries are your thing. No matter where you stand on the spectrum of fast food fries, my humble opinion is that there’s a very select number of chains that get it right. Find my personal ranking of the most iconic options out there below. Perhaps it’ll finally settle the score.

Here are the 5 best fast food fries, ranked by a self-proclaimed drive-thru diva.

Chick-fil-A 1. Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries Chick-fil-A’s waffle fries are simply not your typical fry—and that’s why I love ‘em. Their waffle cut provides a larger surface area, making them downright perfect for dunking (I’m a huge fan of their Polynesian sauce). They’re also just salty enough, which can be an issue for other fast food spots. This drive-thru destination always nails the crispy-to-fluffy ratio when it comes to their fries, too, so they really win on all fronts: texture, flavor, and dunkability.

Wendy’s 2. Wendy’s Fries I’ve been saying this for years, but Wendy’s fries are one of the best fast food fries you can get (aside from Chick-fil-A, obviously, but their waffle cut’s really in its own lane). Wendy’s fries are seasoned so nicely with coarse sea salt, and I find their skin-on shape particularly enjoyable. Both aspects make them feel more gourmet, and not just mass-produced (even though they’re still prepped in bulk). They’re not necessarily a fan-favorite when it comes to fast food places, but dip a few in a chocolate Frosty, and I guarantee you’ll change your mind.

McDonald’s 3. McDonald’s Fries McDonald’s fries aren't my top choice, but I always enjoy munching on them whenever I end up visiting. They do get stale quickly, so more often than not, I have to eat them straight from the bag ASAP. Way better fresh. What I like the most about them is they’re quite thin, so it’s easy to shovel ‘em into my mouth. They’re a bit too salty for my liking, but I can’t deny that they’re the OG blueprint when it comes to fast food fries!

Five Guys 4. Five Guys Fries Five Guys fries are honestly pretty basic to me. They have a middle-of-the-ground cut, and very neutral flavor. The one bonus I can give them is they definitely seem like the most authentically-prepared fries of all the chains mentioned, but I truly won’t go out of my way to eat them.

In-N-Out 5. In-N-Out Fries My hot take (and I'll stand by it forever) is that In-N-Out’s fries are garbage. Sorry! Some people love them, but I’m of the belief that they taste like straight-up cardboard. Not only do they taste like cardboard, but the texture gives cardboard, too. What a shame. The only thing that could salvage these fast food fries is ordering them Animal Style. Even then, I just can’t bring myself to eat the entire order.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more hot takes on your favorite foods!