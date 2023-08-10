I Want To Shovel This Copycat Chipotle Rice Recipe Into My Mouth RN
To me, Chipotle’s cilantro lime rice is what makes Chipotle, well, Chipotle. After years of ordering, I simply can’t imagine opting for brown rice (health reasons, yada yada) over a heaping scoop of the soft and flavorful white rice. It’s mouthwatering, providing the perfect zesty balance to the rest of my bowls and burritos – whatever the mood is. Get your taste buds ready for a fiesta, because I’ve cracked the chain’s copycat recipe, thanks to Meggan at Culinary Hill. Trust me, you'll be doing a happy dance with each and every bite. Let’s dive in!
Ingredients for Chipotle's Cilantro Lime Rice
- 2 cups basmati rice unrinsed, or any long-grain white rice, rinsed
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, minced (or omit / sub parsley)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, from 1-2 limes
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, from 1-2 lemons
How to Make This Chipotle Rice Recipe
- Bring 8 cups water to a boil in a large pot. Add rice, bay leaf, oil if using, and salt to taste (Meggan likes using 2 teaspoons). Stir and return to a boil. Boil uncovered for 10 to 12 minutes.
- Remove bay leaf. Using a fine mesh strainer, drain rice and rinse with hot water. Pour into a large bowl.
- Stir in cilantro, lime juice, and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt. Serve hot, or at room temperature.
Recipe + photography by Culinary Hill.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.