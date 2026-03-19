BookTok fans, this isn't a drill: Rebecca Yarros has started working on Fourth Wing book 4! A couple weeks ago (on January 23, 2026, to be specific), Yarros shared that she was getting close to starting the fourth book in the series and that time has finally arrived. "In the next few (hopefully couple) weeks, I’ll be back in the Empyrean world for the foreseeable future!" she says on Instagram. "Book 4’s playlist is simmering and I’m almost ready for the index cards and plot board. Don’t worry, everyone in Navarre is still alive. For now. 😉"

I've done all the research and compiled everything you need to know about the Empyrean series' next installment so that you can focus on what's important: rereading all the Fourth Wing books until the new one hits shelves ;).

Keep reading for the latest update on the Empyrean series and Fourth Wing book 4.

What is the plot of Fourth Wing book 4? Amazon Okay so there's no real answer to this question yet because yesterday, February 8, Rebecca Yarros shared that she started plotting for the Fourth Wing series' book 4. So the author herself doesn't even know the plot yet! "Feels like a great day to start a stack of index cards. 😉" she says on Instagram. But (spoiler!!) at the end of Onyx Storm, everyone finds out Xaden is venin which means he now has a huge target on his back. So, yeah, book 4 is sure to have some major drama from the very beginning.

When is the Fourth Wing book 4 release date? Rex Joshua Alarcon America/Pexels Are you wondering "When is the next Fourth Wing book coming out?" You're not alone! We don't have an official release date yet, but considering Iron Flame came out in 2023 and Onyx Storm released in 2025, hopefully we'll be able to start reading Fourth Wing book 4 in 2027.

How many books are planned for the Fourth Wing series? Amazon There will be five books total by the time Rebecca Yarros wraps up the Empyrean series. Even though she originally planned three books, she added two more! Here's the breakdown: Fourth Wing (2023)

(2023) Iron Flame (2023)

(2023) Onyx Storm (2025)

(2025) Book 4

Book 5

Who are the Fourth Wing characters? Amazon The main characters of Fourth Wing include: Violet Sorrengail : a dragon rider at Basgiath War College.

: a dragon rider at Basgiath War College. Xaden Riorson : A Fourth Wing wing leader who has power over shadows

: A Fourth Wing wing leader who has power over shadows Dain Aetos : A second-year rider who has the power to see memories, and Violet's childhood friend.

: A second-year rider who has the power to see memories, and Violet's childhood friend. Rhiannon Matthias : A first-year rider and Violet's new friend.

: A first-year rider and Violet's new friend. Sawyer Henrick : Another student and rider.

: Another student and rider. Ridoc Gamlyn : Another member of the Fourth Wing.

: Another member of the Fourth Wing. Liam Mairi: A first-year rider who has a lot of histry with Xaden.

How old is Violet in Fourth Wing? Alexander Krivitskiy/Pexels Violet Sorrengail is 20 years old at the beginning of Fourth Wing.

What did Michael B. Jordan say about the Fourth Wing TV show? Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Producer (and Oscar winner!) Michael B. Jordan recently gave an "unexpected" update on the Fourth Wing show: “We are making sure that this is going to be a exciting show that delivers on all of the things the fans want and some of the things that they won’t be expecting either,” he said in an interview with Deadline. “But trust me, I know how beloved this franchise IP is and we’re diligently…We’re in the lab; we’re cooking up. We got it. It’s coming. It’s early stages, but I feel how much people care about this one. It’s not lost on us.”

Are you as excited for Fourth Wing book 4 as we are?! Tell us what you want to see in the new book on Facebook.

This post has been updated.