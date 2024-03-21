The Ultimate Guide To Every Rebecca Yarros Book Series
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
There's nothing better than discovering a new author who has a plethora of excellent reading material to indulge in! And Rebecca Yarros is one who delivers just that. She's a New York Times best-selling writer whose talent spans across a variety of different genres, and who's sold over two million copies of just one of her books.
From heart-pounding fantasy adventures to emotional contemporary romances, Yarros' stories offer something for every reader. Whether you crave the thrill of dragon riders soaring through the skies or the heartwarming bonds of newly-formed couples, this guide will help you find the perfect Rebecca Yarros books to lose yourself in.
The Empyrean
The Empyrean is made up of the most popular Rebecca Yarros books, and it's thrilling series set to have five books total (there are currently two released). It takes readers into a brutal and elite war college for dragon riders, and the first book, Fourth Wing, has already sold over two million copies!
Fourth Wing
Fourth Wing is centered around a young woman named Violet whose plan to live a quiet life is disrupted when her mother orders her to join the college's elite group of dragon riders.
Iron Flame
The second book, Iron Flame, sees Violet's dragon-riding training intensify as she enters her second year in the program. The training ends up pushing Violet and her classmates to their physical and emotional limits, and a new vice commandant targets Violet, determined to break her will, while she grapples with a dangerous secret about the college.
Throughout The Empyrean series, Violet must find a way to use her wits and determination to survive. Iron Flame ends on quite the cliffhanger (there are, after all, three more books to be released). At this point, there is no confirmed release date for the third book, but fans are eagerly waiting to learn what lies in store for Violet and her classmates.
In an interview with EW, Yarros warned that the waiting period might be a little longer than readers expect. "I’m respecting my limitations and taking [things] a bit slower so that I can be healthy through all of it," she says. "So it’s going to be a little bit slower. But I have a release date, I just can’t tell you yet."
Legacy
The Legacy series is composed of romantic novellas that are sure to snap you out of a reading funk. These Rebecca Yarros books are short, yet intriguing, and each focuses on a different couple. One of the best parts of this series is that each book is able to stand alone, and there is no specific order to read them in. Each one also focuses on a different romantic trope (from friends-to-lovers to second-chance romance), which keeps them interesting and fun!
Flights & Glory
If you've been looking for a good romance series to dive into, look no further! The Flights & Glory series does not disappoint. Like the Legacy series, each novel focuses on a different couple and their unique journey to be together. These books are also standalone, which simplifies the process of finding your way around the series.
While each book is different in terms of central characters, they are all bound together by their themes. Each one focuses on the difficulties of falling in love when one person is guarded, and the challenges all new relationships face when partners begin to tear down each other's walls.
The Renegades
This author delivers yet another enthralling romantic series, The Renegades! These Rebecca Yarros books are definitely on the steamier side, so reader beware if that's something you're not into. The books are centered around a group of bad boys who participate in extreme sports, and they're set in college on a ship traveling around the world. Each book focuses on a different couple on the ship, with the first book following a bad-boy athlete who falls for his off-limits tutor.
In Luv Duet
As the name suggests, this duet is composed of two romantic novels. The first book follows Langley Vaughn, a wealthy socialite, who needs a date for her ex-boyfriend's wedding to her nemesis stepsister. She hires Iker, a soldier on leave who's in need of quick cash. Their fake relationship sparks real feelings, but their different worlds and Iker's secret past create challenges. The sequel explores the aftermath — and their fight for a future together.
