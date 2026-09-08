I'm literally listening to them as I type.
BTS's Jung Kook Goes Shirtless: Watch the Viral Moment That Shocked Fans During the Arirang Tour
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In one weekend, my entire TikTok and Instagram FYP has transformed from coffee recipes and edits from my favorite movies to nothing but BTS content. Considering I'm already totally into K-Dramas, I can't be mad about it. The iconic K-Pop group is currently on their Arirang tour and closed out their American stretch with four nights in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. And one particular moment from the September 6 concert has already gotten millions of views: Jung Kook showing up on stage shirtless.
There's never been a better time to get into BTS...so here's what you missed from their Arirang tour, Los Angeles concert, and that viral Jung Kook moment.
Jung Kook goes shirtless for the Arirang tour.
@miles.and.daydreams I can’t believe I missed the beginning of jhope asking what’s going on here! Jungkook looks sooo good Best BTS concert everrrrrr #bts #btsarmy #bangtan #bts_official_bighit #jungkook ♬ hey daddy - usher
Okay so basically what happened is BTS — made up of members Jung Kook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, j-hope, and Jin — showed up onstage to sing "Body to Body," and fans immediately realized that JK was wearing a jacket but no shirt. The flashing lights and camera angles only allowed each guy to be seen in flashes, until the end of the song when j-hope stopped JK and ripped open his jacket. If you listen to the video, it feels like you can hear all 70K fans screaming at the top of their lungs!
The comments on TikTok are just as crazy as the energy at the concert, with one fan commenting, "Cancel the f—ing tour, this ain’t funny no more."
Another fan says, "God bless this people who saw this live. Wonder if they are still alive."
And celebrates his 29th birthday!
@jeonveil there is so much love in my heart for you #jungkook #jeonjungkook #bts ♬ original sound - luvi
But this stunt wasn't the only time Jungkook took center stage during BTS' Los Angeles concerts. On September 1, he turned 29, and it ended up being a very special show where fans all over the world took part in the birthday celebrations. The group sang "Happy Birthday" and a giant "Happy Birthday Jung Kook" message came up on the screen.
My favorite moment came at the end of the concert, as the group was leaving the stage; JK took one final bow as confetti falls from the ceiling and made a giant heart for all the fans watching.