In one weekend, my entire TikTok and Instagram FYP has transformed from coffee recipes and edits from my favorite movies to nothing but BTS content. Considering I'm already totally into K-Dramas, I can't be mad about it. The iconic K-Pop group is currently on their Arirang tour and closed out their American stretch with four nights in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. And one particular moment from the September 6 concert has already gotten millions of views: Jung Kook showing up on stage shirtless.

Jung Kook goes shirtless for the Arirang tour.

Okay so basically what happened is BTS — made up of members Jung Kook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, j-hope, and Jin — showed up onstage to sing "Body to Body," and fans immediately realized that JK was wearing a jacket but no shirt. The flashing lights and camera angles only allowed each guy to be seen in flashes, until the end of the song when j-hope stopped JK and ripped open his jacket. If you listen to the video, it feels like you can hear all 70K fans screaming at the top of their lungs!

The comments on TikTok are just as crazy as the energy at the concert, with one fan commenting, "Cancel the f—ing tour, this ain’t funny no more."

Another fan says, "God bless this people who saw this live. Wonder if they are still alive."