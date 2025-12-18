Good News Swifties! Taylor Swift Already "Has Ideas Percolating" For More Concerts After The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is the gift that keeps on giving. Taylor Swift was on tour from March 2023 to the end of 2024, giving us surprise songs, friendship bracelet opportunities, and a plethora of celebrity guests, and we were hoping she'd extend her concert schedule even farther — and Taylor herself weighed in on the rumors.

Here's everything you need to know about the end of the Eras Tour — and whether we'll see Taylor Swift on tour again soon.

Is the Eras tour going into 2025? Chloe Williams/Brit + Co It looks like we won't be getting a third summer of girlhood because Taylor Swift announced on June 13 that the Eras Tour will officially end in December 2024. "This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," Taylor said before her 10-minute performance of "All Too Well" (via USA Today). "This tour has really become my entire life, it's taken over everything, like I think I once had hobbies. All I do when I'm not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear." "You have done so much to be with us," she continues. "You've made plans so far in advance. You planned what you were going to wear. You memorized lyrics. You got yourself here. You figured out parking. You figured out transportation, and I want spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in that moment and being here with you, and just know I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this show reaches triple digits in shows. So thank you!"

Will Taylor Swift ever tour again? Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co But good news for concert lovers! Taylor is reportedly already ready to do a new concert tour. “She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her." But, "things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.” Another source told the outlet Tay “always has ideas percolating” about how to perform live again, but she isn't “locked into” anything specific for The Life of a Showgirl. TBH, that makes sense considering how much of a commitment the Eras Tour was. I'd need to recover before embarking on another concert tour! “There have been ideas floated, but right now she is enjoying her break,” the source continues. "The Eras Tour was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so she’s not going to put pressure on herself to make everything that big and ambitious. She’ll make sure the next one is special in its own right, but she’s also realistic about it." I'm always down to go to a new Taylor Swift concert!

What cities is Taylor Swift bringing the Eras Tour to? Haley Sprankle/Brit + Co I'd love to see her visit Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and all the other cities she hasn't visited yet! Maybe on the next tour :').

