Kevin Costner Allegedly Got Into A Fight With A 'Yellowstone' Family Member & Left Another "In Tears"

It's no secret that Paramount's drama Yellowstone is full of family drama, but an on-set source is alleging the drama made its way off camera. While discussing whether or not to follow Taylor Sheridan's script to a T, Kevin Costner almost got into a physical altercation with Wes Bentley, who played his character John Dutton's son Jamie.

The almost-fight allegedly came after Kevin Costner and Wes Bentley discussed whether Wes should stick to the script or follow with the way Kevin wanted the scene to go. When Wes stood firm in his decision to stick to the script, "Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him," the source told THR. "No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated," the source continued, while another claimed that actress Kelly Reilly was "in tears," according to THR.

Another source said that this altercation was a turning point for the series. “The incident with Wes was the line in the sand. Everything was different after that,” they said. “Everyone loved Wes and so that really made Taylor upset. Kevin and Taylor butted heads from there on out. It got very awkward.” Wes Bentley's team even confirmed that the argument had occurred, saying it was a "work related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene,” and that the situation between the actors was “discussed and resolved.”



Paramount Kevin Costner ended up leaving Yellowstone halfway through season 5 — and it looks like he didn't really keep up with the series either. “I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night,” he said after the premiere. “That’s a swear-to-God moment. I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’" “They’re pretty smart people,” he continued about the writers after admitting he wasn't super excited to watch his character die. “Maybe it’s a red herring. Who knows? They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out.” “I gave this thing five seasons,” the actor added in a conversation with THR last summer. “I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”

