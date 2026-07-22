Traveling with my kiddo can feel like a balancing act between keeping her entertained, safe, and well-fed. But with the right essentials packed, getting to our destination can actually be half the fun! Whether you are prepping for a cross-country flight, a long weekend road trip, or a day at the beach, these smart travel essentials, from ride-on luggage and ear-safe headphones to mess-free activity sets, are here to make your next family getaway smoother, stress-free, and way more enjoyable for everyone.

Here's everything you need while traveling with kids.

Scoot ScootCase This parent-designed rideable suitcase has been a total game changer in my family. The clever 4-in-1 design easily transitions between a standalone scooter, a rideable suitcase, a rolling carry-on, and a standard luggage mode. Available in five fun colors, the roomy hardshell case folds up compactly to fit right in the overhead bin. Best of all, when little legs get tired of walking, the detachable, lightweight aluminum scooter base lets kids glide through airport terminals and city paths. Travel pro tip: Keep one complete change of clothes for every child, and at least one extra shirt for yourself, in your carry-on. Just in case!

Nordstrom JBL Wireless On-Ear Kids Headphones Keep your young travelers entertained on long flights without worrying about their hearing. The JBL Junior 320BT Headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB and feature durable, easy-to-use controls designed specifically for smaller hands. With an impressive 50-hour battery life, a built-in microphone for chatting with family, and fun custom stickers included, these comfy wireless headphones are an instant travel favorite.

Target Band-Aid Build Your Own First-Aid Kit Be prepared for unexpected scrapes on the go with a customizable Band-Aid First-Aid Kit. Pick three or more essential wound-care items, ranging from Band-Aids and Neosporin to Benadryl and Visine, and you get the travel pouch for free. It’s a convenient, personalized way to ensure your family's safety kit is packed and ready for any adventure. Travel pro tip: Traveling with kids often means the highest highs and the lowest lows. Build downtime into your itinerary, since kids often need a slower pace than adults.

Amazon OtterBox Made for Kids Case for iPad Protect iPads against drops, spills, and sticky fingers. Built specifically for growing hands, the OtterBox Made for Kids Case features easy-grip ridges and a durable design tested to withstand enthusiastic play. Best of all, it's easy to wipe clean after meals, giving you complete peace of mind while kids stay entertained on the road. I love the color too! Travel pro tip: Home screen-time rules totally go out the window on long plane rides, but I love to wrap a few inexpensive toys or books like little "surprise gifts" to hand out. It's a lifesaver for breaking up the hours and keeping devices at bay!

Amazon MAGNA-TILES 26-Piece Travel Magnetic Construction Set My daughter (and every kid I know) loves these magnetic tiles for building everything from buildings to race tracks; they're perfect for keeping kids creative while traveling. This travel set packs 26 mini magnetic pieces inside a sturdy metal tin that doubles as a building baseplate for on-the-go play. Perfectly sized for airplane tray tables, car backseats, and restaurant tables, it's a mess-free way to build fine motor skills anywhere you wander.

Anthropologie Hydro Flask Micro Hydro 200 ML Water Bottle Water bottles are a must with kids. Compact, leakproof, and able to keep drinks hot or cold for up to 7 hours, this cute micro Hydro slips easily into tote bags, backpacks, or car cup holders without taking up precious space.

Walmart OmieBox UP Insulated Bento Lunch Box with a 12oz Thermos Packing meals for kids on the road doesn't have to mean unhealthy snacks. The OmieBox UP features a larger 12 oz. leakproof stainless-steel thermos to keep warm dishes hot for up to 4 hours, alongside a removable ice pack for cold snacks. Designed for kids ages 9 and up (though they have options for smaller kids), this durable, dishwasher-safe bento box makes serving healthy, balanced meals easy no matter where your travels take you. It's perfect for back to school too! Travel pro tip: I highly recommend booking accommodations with a refrigerator and microwave if traveling with young children!

Amazon Paint by Sticker Books Say goodbye to messy markers and paints while traveling! These Paint by Sticker Books are a clean, quiet activity that keeps kids captivated for hours. Kids simply peel the numbered stickers and place them on the sturdy cardstock pages to watch their masterpieces come to life. Plus, with perforated pages, displaying their finished artwork is a breeze.

Crate & Kids Colorblock Small Kids Backpack with Side Pockets Designed by real parents and tested by real families, this bestselling backpack is built to handle everything childhood throws its way — literally. Made from fade-resistant recycled materials, it features stain-resistant fabric that easily repels everything from condiments to spaghetti sauce spills. Plus, it's waterproof and fully machine washable! With three thoughtful sizes to fit every age, you can even customize it with your kiddo’s name or initials for a personalized touch they'll love carrying all trip and year long.

Target Minee Hand Wipes Say hello to your new travel bag essential! Designed to be as slim and compact as a credit card, these clever personal wipes slip easily into a wallet, pocket, or purse. Each tiny pouch packs six gentle hand and face wipes made with a skin-safe formula featuring natural plant extracts. Fragrance-free and alcohol-free, they’re tough enough for sticky toddler hands after snack time yet gentle enough to double as baby wipes on the go.

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