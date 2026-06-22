The Way Home, Hallmark's time traveling family drama, has officially come to a close. And after 4 seasons of romance, danger, and thrills, the series ended on June 21, 2026. The senior season has brought multiple generations and storylines together, and the final episode is no exception.

"I think that [fans] need to know how much they mean to us and how much they possibly changed. Who knew if we'd get four seasons? It was four wonderful seasons, and I'm not sure we would've gotten that without them," co-creator Heather Conkie told People.

"I hope we've done them justice in this finale. They were certainly first and foremost in our minds as we were trying to end this show," co-creator Alexandra Clarke adds. "It's been such a gift to read all their messages that they send me of what the show means to them, especially in the last couple of weeks as we've been wrapping up...I'm just so proud and grateful that it has for a lot of the people watching as well. That's all we could have asked for."

Here's exactly what happened at the end of The Way Home.

Keep reading for Hallmark's The Way Home ending, explained after the finale episode "Ahead by a Century."

'The Way Home' ending starts off with a bang. Hallmark Media The Way Home finale answered some pretty pressing questions, so let me just unpack all of them right off the bat: Elliot (Evan Williams) did survive after being shot by his mom in the previous episode in 1925. That sentence in and of itself is pretty crazy so let's just take a deep breath together. But, all's well that ends well and Elliot reunites with Kat (Chyler Leigh) in the present, where he proposes. Kat's also writing her book so there's a lot in store for her in the future. Meanwhile, Alice plays her new song, but also jumps to see an older Evelyn and learns that Evie (Devin Cecchetto) felt isolated when she realized just how many people around her were time travelers without cluing her in. Alice confesses how she really feels about Max (Dale Whibley), and then heads off for some solo time in New York. Which brings us to The Way Home ending.

So, what happens at the very end of The Way Home? Hallmark Media Elliot realizes that his mom (Megan Follows) might actually still be alive (even though, hello, I would totally ice her out if she tried TO KILL ME!). And when Alice and Jacob get married, she gives him a family heirloom, a ring that KC's worn, that shows KC has actually been Jacob and Abby's kid this whole time. The final moments of the episode — and the series — show Kat and Alice meeting back at the entrance to the pond before taking each other's hands and jumping back in one more time. "We always loved the idea of seeing the two women who started it all hold hands and take a leap together, only this time we're just not allowed to go with them," Clarke tells People. "That was what we always wanted for the end, that they're going to keep going and having adventures and meeting new people and reuniting with the ones they've already met and have come to love. We just don't get to go with them now."

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