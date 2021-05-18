The Best Carry-Ons For Every Travel Budget
Travel is back on and we are here, there, and everywhere for it. While we're keeping our summer travel plans to essential trips for the time being, we're *so* ready to dust off our carry-on for speedy on- and off-boarding. These overhead-friendly suitcases, duffels and totes are perfect for getting everything you need to and from your destination, whether in flight or on the road. Bon voyage!
The Jaunt by Roam ($495)
This 'case is completely customizable (including monograms), making it easy to spot yours if you do decide to check it.
Paravel Weekender ($295)
Sustainably made and chic, this tote is spacious enough for weekend getaway essentials and made from upcycled plastic water bottles. Score carbon-neutral shipping to boot!
Monos Carry-On ($220)
It's all in the details with an anti-microbial laundry bag, two shoe bags and a vegan leather luggage tag.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On ($140)
With double spinner wheels, TSA combination lock and a slew of colors, this pick is a practical yet stylish option at an affordable price.
Cotopaxi Allpa 42L Del Dia Travel Pack ($180)
This carry-on compatible backpack is the adventure traveler's go-to made with various sizes of zippered mesh pockets, a padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, a top zip pocket for quick-grab items, and an exterior shortcut pocket for keys and things. It's rain-proof, made with repurposed fabric, and comes in seemingly endless and bold color combos.
Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender ($88)
Made from recycled plastic bottles, this travel-friendly tote is perfect for the plane, the gym or for work with padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders and multiple ways to carry: crossbody, shoulder, or in-hand.
Jetkids by Stokke BedBox® Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase & Backpack Set ($249)
Got kids? This carry-on transforms into a ride-on seat, leg rest or in-flight bed to keep kids comfy while you keep your cool.
West Elm Rolling Luggage ($130)
The 360-degree spinner wheels make traveling just through the airport way easier/smoother.
Away Aluminum Bigger Carry-On ($495)
Sized to fit in most overhead bins, this aluminum carry-on comes with a removable battery that can charge your phone while you wait to board and is TSA-approved.
Yeti Crossroads 40L Duffel ($200)
Great for road trips or sky trips, this duffel is not your everyday duffel. Think foam walls and a more structured build to make packing and unpacking a breeze.
Made By Design Hardside 20" Carry On Spinner Suitcase ($69)
Top and side handles, swivel wheels and expandable sides make this affordable option a great travel pick!
