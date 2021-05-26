17 Beach Reads That Make The Perfect Summer Escape
Nothing says sun and fun like an immersive read, am I right? Luckily, summer 2021 is bound to be one of the hottest summers yet...book-wise at least. If you're looking to fill your bookshelves with some beach reads that will help you escape this summer, whether it's to the beach or your backyard pool, look no further because we have 16 summer scorchers that will keep you engrossed until that crisp fall air hits in September.
The Photographer ($28) by Mary Dixie Carter
Delta Dawn is a photographer in New York City that specializes in children's birthday parties. When she is hired for Natalie Straub's 11th birthday party, Delta realizes she no longer wants the life behind the lens, but in front of it. Going from photographer to babysitter, Delta soon begins to become a little too close to the Straub family and will stop at nothing to get the lifestyle she wants.
Madam ($28) by Phoebe Wynne
Caldonbrae Hall is a Scottish boarding school for girls that is over 150 years old, and Rose Christie has just landed a job as the new head of the Classics department. When the traditional beliefs tilt Rose's moral compass, Rose soon finds out that there may be more than just secrets behind the walls of this school. As Rose begins to investigate the reason behind her predecessor's sudden departure, she is forced to confront the darkness that lies behind the school's true intent.
Shoulder Season ($28) by Christina Clancy
Nineteen-year-old Sherri Taylor is uncomfortable in her own skin and alone after the passing of both of her parents. The winter of 1981 is about to change all of that when Sherri leaves home and soon trades in her church organ for stilettos and quickly moves into the Playboy Resort for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a bunny. Sherri and other girls like herself soon become enchanted with freedom living in a dorm-like building, but soon realizes her independence isn't all it's cracked up to be when she finds herself in a love-triangle that results in a tragedy that follows her for the rest of her life.
The Guncle ($27) by Steven Rowley
Gay sitcom star Patrick is about to have an eye-opening summer when he goes from fun GUP (Gay Uncle Patrick) to a guardian to his niece and nephew after tragedy strikes their family. Patrick soon learns that his newfound parental role is a lot more challenging than just being the "fun uncle" and is forced to accept responsibility and change his lifestyle in order to suit his niece and nephew.
The Marvelous Mirza Girls ($18) by Sheba Karim
After the loss of her aunt, Noreen follows her mother on a trip to New Delhi for her gap year in hopes that the trip to India will bring her back to herself. Once there, Noreen meets Kabir, a handsome man who introduces her to the wonders of New Delhi and soon begins to feel like herself again. Soon enough, Noreen and Kabir end up facing complications in their relationship when a family scandal surfaces, and they must ask themselves how far are they willing to go for true happiness?
The Portrait of a Mirror ($26) by A. Natasha Joukovsky
In Philadelphia, Vivien and Dale are the picture-perfect couple with their wedding date soon approaching. Wes and Diana are privileged New Yorkers who might not always see eye-to-eye. When Diana and Vivien cross paths and the couples' lives become entangled, the summer of 2015 is surely to be one that changes their lives forever in this modern retelling of the myth of Narcissus.
The Ice Swan ($17) by J'nell Ciesielski
Princess Svetlana Dalsky and her family are forced into hiding in Paris after fleeing from the Russian Revolution. Wynn MacCallan is the second son of a Scottish duke and a surgeon. After a minor injury brings Svetlana under the Wynn's scalpel, Wynn becomes enamored with Svetlana and soon finds her in an underground Russian club. With nowhere to turn, Svetlana agrees to marry Wynn in order to protect herself and her family and Wynn hopes that his comfort will make Svetlana fall in love with him. When Paris becomes a dangerous territory, the couple begins to wonder if they truly will get their happily ever after.
This title is available beginning July 6, 2021.
A Hex for Danger ($27) by Esme Addison
Bellamy Bay is a small coastal town in North Carolina that is no stranger to mermaids and dead bodies. This is especially true for herbal apothecary and water witch Alex when her friend Celeste, of Caribbean mermaid heritage becomes the lead suspect in a man's death; a man who was spending too much time with her boyfriend. Joining forces with her magical family, Alex learns there may more than meets the eye about the dead artist when trying to clear her friends name.
Just One Look ($27) by Lindsay Cameron
Cassie Woodson hates her life. From an untouchable attorney to a temp worker at a large law firm after a disastrous tumble down the corporate ladder. Now spending her days drudging through emails for a lawsuit, Cassie ends up finding a personal email from a partner at the firm and his wife and can't help but read it. Unfortunately, that one look begins an obsession as Cassie continues to read their email correspondence. Desperate and longing for the lifestyle she used to have, it doesn't take Cassie long to realize she doesn't just admire their relationship, she wants it for herself and will stop at nothing to get it.
XOXO ($18) by Axie Oh
Jenny is a cello prodigy whose goal of getting into a prestigious music conservatory is thrown off kilter when she meets a handsome man and has a night of adventure, that is until he disappears. Months later when she travels to South Korea to care for her grandmother and attend an elite arts school, she runs into her man of mystery. Things get really crazy when she finds out he's not only part of one of the biggest K-pop bands and their unforbidden love could throw a wrench in both of their plans.
Realm Breaker ($20) by Victoria Aveyard
Corayne - an Amarat - can feel a darkness growing in the small village she lives in. After discovering that she is the last of an ancient lineage she is soon joined by an unlikely bunch of new allies - all with their own stories - to put a stop to world destruction. Creating an unlikely army, Corayne the others must band together to put a stop to an evil force and save their kingdoms.
Goodbye, Lark Lovejoy ($17) by Kris Clink
Lark Lovejoy and her sons return to her hometown in Texas - after the death of her husband and her TV show - to rebuild their relationships. Remembering her previous dream of being a winemaker, Lark buys a failing vineyard in hopes of building a beautiful future for herself and her sons. After meeting an injured Army vet, Lark soon realizes that there may be some truth to the idea that love comes when you least expect it.
The Show Girl ($28) by Nicola Harrison
The years is 1927 and singer/dancer Olive McCormick wants nothing more than to be a star. With unstoppable determination, she soon moves to New York City and makes it into the Ziegfeld Follies enjoying fame and a newly found lavish lifestyle. Love is on the horizon when she meets a man named Archie Carmichael who allows her to live her independent lifestyle, but shortly after they are engaged he begins to back out of his promises. With a dark secret hanging over her head, Olive must decide if she is willing to give up everything she's worked so hard for the man she loves.
This title will be released on August 10, 2021.
Misfit in Love ($20) by S.K. Ali
In this sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna has her whole summer planned out; she is going to reunite with family for her brother's wedding and capture her crush's heart. Well, at least she thinks she is. Her brother, Muhammad, and his fiancé can't agree on details of the wedding, her parents are acting funny, and her crush isn't acting according to plan. Just when things couldn't get weirder, two others arrive that make Janna more confused about her feelings than ever.
The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba ($17) by Chanel Cleeton
This is a story of three women with one goal - freedom. Evangelina Cisneros is being held in a prison in Havana pleading for freedom. Grace Harrington works at a newspaper in New York City and vows to do all she can to free Evangelina by putting her on the front page of the paper proclaiming her "The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba" and receives help from Marina Perez, working undercover for the Cuban revolutionaries. When war breaks out between the United States and Spain, these three women must not only fight for their lives, but for their freedom too.
Talk Bookish to Me ($13) by Kate Bromley
Bestselling romance novelist Kara Sullivan gets inspired to write her next novel at the wedding of her best friend, when she encounters her first love Ryan. While he has a knack for pushing her buttons, the chemisty between the old flames is undeniable. Can she finish her novel while also writing her own happy ending? This is a fun read for the bookish kind.
Second Place: A Novel ($19) by Rachel Cusk
A study of female fate and male privilege, Second Place explores human relationships and the struggle to live morally through the story of a woman who invites a famed artist to visit the remote coastal region where she lives. We love Cusk for her Outline trilogy and her latest lives up to our expectations.
Whether you love a thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat or a fantasy that literally takes you to a different world, we hope one of these picks helps you escape the day-to-day. Now that summer is finally here, we can't wait to dig our toes in the sand and dive into these beach reads. Let us know what you're reading!
