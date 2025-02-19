See Lauren Graham In Our 'The Z-Suite' Exclusive Clip Before The New Episode Airs

In The Z-Suite, Lauren Graham stars as Monica Marks, an advertising CEO who finds herself replaced by a Gen Z marketing team after a campaign gone wrong. But just because she's resigned to working from her home office (which is an exact replica of her original office FYI) doesn't mean she's giving up. And in our exclusive clip, she proves she's will to do whatever it takes to stay in the business.

Lauren Graham's Monica puts up a fight in 'The Z-Suite.'

In our exclusive ahead of this week's episode release, Monica and Doug (Nico Santos) give Matt (Evan Marsh) a somewhat friendly heads up that Atelier's previous clients are following them to their new business...AKA they're poaching them.

This proves Monica is willing to do whatever it takes to be considered competition, and also low-key proves Monica and Lorelai Graham are not one in the same — Lorelai isn't necessarily cunning, even if she is determined!

“There are no similarities [between Lorelai Gilmore and The Z-Suite character Monica Marks] and I hope [Gilmore Girls fans] come along for this ride,” Lauren Graham told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t do that. I can never replicate the beauty and the magic of that character and that writing and that time, so I might as well not try. This is something very different, but she’s fun and kooky and the show has a spirit to it that I think has a coziness to it, but it’s very different character.”