Monica Marks 🤝 Lorelai Gilmore.
See Lauren Graham In Our 'The Z-Suite' Exclusive Clip Before The New Episode Airs
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
In The Z-Suite, Lauren Graham stars as Monica Marks, an advertising CEO who finds herself replaced by a Gen Z marketing team after a campaign gone wrong. But just because she's resigned to working from her home office (which is an exact replica of her original office FYI) doesn't mean she's giving up. And in our exclusive clip, she proves she's will to do whatever it takes to stay in the business.
Watch our The Z-Suite exclusive clip, starring Lauren Graham & Nico Santos.
Lauren Graham's Monica puts up a fight in 'The Z-Suite.'
In our exclusive ahead of this week's episode release, Monica and Doug (Nico Santos) give Matt (Evan Marsh) a somewhat friendly heads up that Atelier's previous clients are following them to their new business...AKA they're poaching them.
This proves Monica is willing to do whatever it takes to be considered competition, and also low-key proves Monica and Lorelai Graham are not one in the same — Lorelai isn't necessarily cunning, even if she is determined!
“There are no similarities [between Lorelai Gilmore and The Z-Suite character Monica Marks] and I hope [Gilmore Girls fans] come along for this ride,” Lauren Graham told The Hollywood Reporter. “I can’t do that. I can never replicate the beauty and the magic of that character and that writing and that time, so I might as well not try. This is something very different, but she’s fun and kooky and the show has a spirit to it that I think has a coziness to it, but it’s very different character.”
But would Lorelai fit into the workplace culture of The Z-Suite? "Lorelai would not do well," Lauren told Brit + Co exclusively. "She would be bored by the world of the office and I think would relate way more to the Gen Z people cause in her mind, she's always kind of one of the kids. But the office culture, she'd bring them coffee and then leave."
Can I get a latte?
Watch new episodes of The Z-Suite on Tubi every Thursday!